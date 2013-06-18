from the net-neutrality-will-save-us...-oh-wait dept.
M&A gates open with judge's blessing on AT&T-Time Warner merger
A federal judge on Tuesday gave a ringing endorsement to AT&T Inc's planned acquisition of Time Warner Inc without any conditions, opening the door for companies such as Comcast Corp and Verizon Communications Inc to pursue deals to buy creators of media content.
The ruling by Judge Richard Leon bit.ly/2Jxx6qE of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia brings an end to a six-week antitrust trial in which U.S. regulators argued that the $85 billion deal would give AT&T undue leverage against rival cable providers that relied on Time Warner's content.
The judge's strong approval, and scathing opinion that urged the government not to seek a stay if they opposed the ruling, will give telecommunications providers the confidence that similar types of acquisitions will also have a shot at clearing regulatory hurdles, and could spur other copycat mergers this year, industry analysts and dealmakers said.
See also: AT&T-Time Warner Ruling Shows a Need to Reboot Antitrust Laws (archive)
(Score: 2) by Apparition on Thursday June 14, @01:43AM (1 child)
AT&T now owns Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman. The Legion of Doom finally won.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 14, @01:58AM
Looks like we're in the Injustice: Gods Among Us [wikipedia.org] universe.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday June 14, @02:23AM (1 child)
Meanwhile, in Australia, independent movie theaters finance independent filmmakers [abc.net.au].
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 14, @02:31AM
Fuck off, convicts.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Thursday June 14, @02:31AM
I fully expect, under current political conditions, for unregulated or at least lightly regulated monopolies to return on most essential goods and services. Whenever that occurs, keep a very tight grip on your wallets.
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Thursday June 14, @02:36AM
REDUCE competition so the executives and shareholders win. Who cares the consumer loses.
