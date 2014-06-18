from the tv-and-video-games-cause-brain-rot dept.
A Norwegian study published Monday found a seven-point dip in IQ test scores per generation among men born from 1962 to 1991. The results suggest a reversal in the Flynn effect, an observed increase in IQ scores throughout the 20th century in developed countries.
Coverage from The Week adds:
The reasons for the Flynn effect and its apparent reversal are disputed. "Scientists have put the rise in IQ down to better teaching, nutrition, healthcare and even artificial lighting," says The Times.
But "it is also possible that the nature of intelligence is changing in the digital age and cannot be captured with traditional IQ tests", adds the newspaper.
"Take 14-year-olds in Britain. What 25% could do back in 1994, now only 5% can do," Shayer added, citing maths and science tests.
More from The Daily Mail:
Two British studies suggested that the fall was between 2.5 and 4.3 points every ten years.
But due to limited research, their results were not widely accepted.
In the latest study Ole Rogeburg and Bernt Bratsberg, of the Ragnar Frisch Centre for Economic Research in Oslo, found that Norwegian men's IQs are lower than the scores of their fathers when they were the same age.
The pair analysed the scores from a standard IQ test of over 730,000 men – who reported for national service between 1970 and 2009.
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 14, @08:23AM
If only this study had been performed 30 years ago, we would have understood the reasons. Alas, our scientists have lost the necessary brain power.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Arik on Thursday June 14, @08:31AM (9 children)
You can't being to make sense of complicated phenomenon based on a single metric, particularly if you don't even understand that!
"If Evolution Is Outlawed, Only Outlaws Will Evolve."
(Score: 4, Touché) by c0lo on Thursday June 14, @08:39AM (7 children)
It's not that complicated.
The main cause for the drop is the excessive and unchecked reliance on autocomplete (large grin)
(Score: 1) by Arik on Thursday June 14, @08:48AM
"If Evolution Is Outlawed, Only Outlaws Will Evolve."
(Score: 0, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 14, @08:54AM (5 children)
Literally correcting autocomplete.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 14, @09:09AM (4 children)
Are you implying that IQ tests are affected by cultural differences? So, they don't necessarily measure intelligence, but one culture's idea of what intelligence is?
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Thursday June 14, @09:23AM (2 children)
The "free" in #freearistarchus is the "free" in "free jazz"
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Thursday June 14, @09:31AM
Which mean that the IQ test doesn't test your intelligence, but rather your ability to employ critical and/or analytical thinking. Which certainly is one aspect of intelligence, but not the only one. Indeed, it is exactly the other aspects of intelligence that make AI a hard problem.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Thursday June 14, @09:38AM
accident would be lack of opportunity, design would be deliberately clinging to bronze age attitudes that do not encourage thinking because you think they're superior.
The "free" in #freearistarchus is the "free" in "free jazz"
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Thursday June 14, @09:25AM
I'm don't know if the parent is implying it, but they indeed are. [sciencedaily.com]
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 1) by shrewdsheep on Thursday June 14, @09:02AM
if your IQ has already dropped for so long.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 14, @08:51AM (2 children)
Humans evolve. Evolution does not stop for humans. It is going extra fast because we have changed our environment. The biggest change is birth control, which evolution will defeat.
Evolution makes bears behave differently from sheep. Clearly, it affects the mind. People get strange ideas that this doesn't apply to humans, or at least doesn't apply to humans today, or maybe that it couldn't possibly apply to humans living in different environments around the world. Sorry, but evolution affects human brains today.
Evolution does not value "advanced" life forms. Being intelligent only counts if it causes more descendants in the Nth generation. (that is, not merely having kids but having kids who themselves successfully reproduce)
If intelligence doesn't help reproduction, then random drift will slowly destroy it. If intelligence impedes reproduction, as it does in most countries, then evolution will actively select against intelligence.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 14, @09:27AM
your statement is ridiculous.
evolution is the process by which, over generations, traits that help survival are selected for.
this study is a comparison of two subsequent generations. men today compared with their fathers.
your statement is that out of the fathers, only the idiots had kids, therefore the kids are idiots, and this statement is provably false --- the percentage of men who do not have children has not changed (although it is true that the age of fatherhood may have changed, and it may affect offspring intelligence).
I find it much more likely that something in the education system/"nurture" element changed, rather than something in the genetic makeup of the population.
and, just to explain the word "ridiculous": by your argument, there isn't a problem, since the process can easily be reversed for the next generation, so humanity is ok.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Thursday June 14, @09:33AM
But evolution works on time scales much larger than the time since IQ tests were invented.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 14, @09:04AM
IQ rises when during a course of your psychological maturation you believe in contraction of knowledge - i.e. that there is one true answer for each question. Highly intelligent are highly focused on problem solving, believing there is one optimal solution.
New favorite (rewarded) paradigm is "creativity" and "lateral thinking" and that is contradictory to focusing and dismissing unnecessary information. New human is intellectual gatherer and hoarder, staggering under the weight of everyday trivia.
Also, many common daily brain exercises, even in intellectual professions, has been "helped" away by informatics, automation, organization, and instant solutions, allowing broader participation, but also taking away brainpower, not unlike what industrialization and mechanization of physical work did to muscle power and body fitness. Perhaps you should reserve some time for mental gym too?
So, this shouldn't be a surprise, really. When God wants to punish someone (especially the lazy, so it seems) he makes their wishes come true.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 14, @09:05AM
The last time I took an IQ test was in the 70's, and the numbers have been dropping ever since. Hmm ... a coincidence? I think not!
(Score: 5, Touché) by Bill Evans on Thursday June 14, @09:09AM
So, the smarter guys are learning to avoid national service.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 14, @09:13AM
The Norwegian mandatory military service been exempted since the 70s for people attending university.