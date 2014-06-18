18/06/14/057230 story
posted by cmn32480 on Thursday June 14, @01:06PM
from the golden-rules-make-golden-fools dept.
Once again the flailing Australian National Broadband Network is in the news with a couple in Melbourne being quoted up to 1.2 million dollars to connect to the NBN. The primary reason for this is the the house in question is seven kilometres of fibre would be needed to connect the property. With the copper network being switched off around Australian, even in places where it is still viable, the only option is to switch to the NBN unless a competing network already exists. The NBN has stated that it can cost $30,000 to run fibre for a "few hundred metres". It is getting to the point where it can be cheaper just to move house if the internet is bad.
(1)
(Score: 3, Touché) by Sourcery42 on Thursday June 14, @01:17PM (3 children)
Sooo...almost as costly as Comcast Triple Play then.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 14, @01:57PM (2 children)
Why should the rest of us have to subsidize your rural living?
You are choosing to live out there; if you don't like it, sell your property to someone who does like it.
Also, why must we always look to quasi-governmental agencies to do one particular thing?
Society's like Australia's were built by people banding together to scratch their own itches.
Hint: You don't need 100 Mbps, and it doesn't need to be wired.
Fuck you people. This is why we can't have nice things.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 14, @02:12PM
Because the Australian government passed laws forcing people to use the NBN :(
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 14, @02:22PM
Get a better vpn.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 14, @01:28PM (4 children)
obviously they paid more for their running water, so they can't complain.
I guess the electricity was cheaper, since you can put that wire overground. although there would be the problem of clearing forests etc, so I can't be sure.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday June 14, @01:41PM (2 children)
Its AUS so they need to armor the cable to survive the teeth of the dreaded carnivorous Australian Drop Bear, a truly ferocious predator animal.
Although semi-seriously, I live in a state where approximately nothing outside is poisonous to humans, whereas everything in AUS seems poisonous, so maybe it costs more to install outside plant stuff when the workers are fending off human wave attacks of poisonous snakes and Arrakis Sandworms and whatever else lives in AUS.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 14, @02:14PM (1 child)
See it is complete BS like this that gives people the wrong impression about this place.
Drop bears don't eat metal cable.
Idiot.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 14, @02:38PM
you conveniently left out the fact that this cable is not a metal cable.
there! I have now revealed your evil ways!
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday June 14, @01:42PM
I doubt they have running water.
Accordingly to TFA, the guy lives in Jam Jerrup [google.com] - switch to satellite view and you'll see farmland and some beach cabins there.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by VLM on Thursday June 14, @01:37PM (1 child)
Having worked closely with that field (as in fiber) for decades, its typical monopoly / hollywood accounting in that you CAN spend like $1M/mile or whatever to install fiber IF and only IF its right thru the financial district in downtown Melbourne or whatever passes for a large city in AUS. However, hyper-rural aerial fiber on poles is actually cheaper to install than power lines, generally power line contractors installing single phase aerial like 200 amps or less they'll run a profit at $7/foot or more, installed w/ materials.
So, what, say 7 km is wand wavy 23 kilofeet or so? Thats close to 25 kilofeet to make the multiplication in my head easy, figure $175K to install single phase 200 amp service per most electric company tariffs at a profit. Now it would seem installing 7 clicks of fiber would define rural living, thats one hell of a driveway to snowplow, eh mate? or whatever AUS really say to each other, and installation is staggeringly cheaper out on the farm along a farm road than thru the HOA subdivision or city center, yet of course copper isn't any cheaper just because you ship it out to the middle of nowhere, so a private installation contractor can probably install that fiber for a VERY hand wavy $100K US dollars.
I actually bothered to look it up in case AUS dollars are worth less than pesos in which case 1.2M would be cheap, but an AUS buck is about one US buck (to one sig fig anyway) so its ridiculous ripoff.
Now what I have seen on the job and at past jobs is nobody willing to risk their job on pencil whipping and duct taping some shit together that you know will work but doesn't meet an arbitrary corporate HQ standard. So yeah they need 7 KM of fiber but no one mentioned that the connection point to existing fiber is already 50 KM from the nearest repeater site so technically to meet some arbitrary standard they need to build an expensive repeater hut cookie cutter designed to be capable of serving multiple 1152 count fiber cables just to serve this one poor bastard but the only note in the press release will be the fiber. Kinda like electric power comes from copper wires in the air, not multi billion dollar plant complexes LOL. Oh and I forgot to mention there's already a chain of 3 fiber repeaters and corporate standard is no more than 3 so they actually need to build a full switching hut not just a simple repeater hut or an even simpler single line in line extender, so the charge includes 1 milllion dollars to build a complete station (insert evil genius twisting his mustache while sipping Aus Fosters Beer) and so on. Well sorry old chap but technically we need to assess you a significant fraction of the construction cost of the geosynchronous satellite launch pad AND a satellite ground station complete with radio telescope sized uplink antennas AND a fraction of a new nuclear power plant to run it all AND the previously mentioned repeater hut and switching station complete with vendor neutral carrier hotel facility and rentable rack space data center AND .... next thing you know its a billion bucks to install some "fiber" although its actually a billion bucks of buildings and infrastructure and like $500 worth of fiber. This is almost certainly whats going on here.
(Score: 2) by pkrasimirov on Thursday June 14, @02:26PM
Love to have such postings, thank you, VLM! Exactly what's probably going on.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Aiwendil on Thursday June 14, @01:56PM (2 children)
Isn't wireless an option? I mean, an ubiquiti airfiber24 can cover about 13km. so for that 7km one such pair should be enough, or for the 50km to its nearest hub five pairs (the specs also clain up to 20km, so you might get away with three pairs). It seems to be priced at about 3.5k USD each (CBA to see if it is per pair).
So just the hardware would go for between 3k or 35k USD, add to that housing. So if you are willing to be limited to only 2gbps per second and have a few hops extra for a couple of dozen ms delay it should be possibly to do it for less than about 75k.
Since australia isn't exactly dense in terms of population (outside of cities) they really should standardize relayboxes for such things simply plonk it in where there is long range coverage and power.
(I might have missed something fundamental - network is not something I enjoy)
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 14, @02:18PM (1 child)
The guy has wireless. It isn't cutting the mustard.
(Score: 2) by Aiwendil on Thursday June 14, @02:40PM
Thanks, it made me bother to skim the FA (STFA?). Seems like NBN selects really crappy solutions (or rarely upgrades them).
Also made me skim the unbt website, seems like they have a thing priced ad about 1k usd (again, no idea if pair or single) that can push about 1Gb/s for about 100km with a latency below 1ms.
Kinda makes me wonder he could just buy a 2x2m plot at nearest place that already has a hookup and ask NBN to hook that in and install a relay station there.
(Score: 4, Informative) by suburbanitemediocrity on Thursday June 14, @02:03PM (1 child)
I was going to get a couple of these https://www.amazon.com/Ethernet-Converter-single-mode-1000Base-LX-1000Base-Tx/dp/B01MPZYP9Q/ref=sr_1_1_sspa?ie=UTF8&qid=1528984585&sr=8-1-spons&keywords=tp+link+fiber+media+converter&psc=1 [amazon.com], a couple hundred dollars of cable from ebay and (illegally) split my internet with them.
I think it should last a few years just laying on the ground, if not, we'll staple it to the trees.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 14, @02:29PM
It should last a few years just lying on the ground, not laying.
Also, how about using a proper link [amazon.com]?
(Score: 3, Informative) by DannyB on Thursday June 14, @02:08PM (4 children)
It's only a matter of time before satellite based ISP service becomes an actual option.
For example Iridium Next. (their new constellation of satellites, not their old constellation) These are LEO satellites (eg, low ping times) and cover any point on the earth. (South pole, middle of ocean, desert, mountain, territory in unfriendly countries, etc)
Or SpaceX's plan to have LEO satellites provide ISP service.
And other ISP service that exists today. On a week cruise in early 2017 I had good internet service for only $10 / day / device. From the middle of the ocean. That's not a sustainable price for regular ISP service. But the technology is there, and will only get better / cheaper.
IMO, it's a matter of time
Then Comcast, AT&T, etc will be crying and whining!
Well, they're already whining.
Are we tired of whining yet?
(Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Thursday June 14, @02:13PM
Or apparently one that already exists? [finder.com.au]
(Score: 3, Informative) by Snotnose on Thursday June 14, @02:14PM
Not when latency matters. Round trip from ground to bird to ground is probably gonna be 100ms, add in all the other delays and you're looking at some mighty large TCP windows. Say goodbye to gaming, Skype, and possibly streaming video/audio.
The journey of a thousand miles may begin with the first step being in a pile of doggie doo.
(Score: 2) by isostatic on Thursday June 14, @02:35PM (1 child)
Been using satelite internet for over a decade. Microwave point-to-point is a better solution here, or just run a fibre sensibly (which costs peanuts if you have permission on the land)
Do these people not have electricity? Why can't the fibre run on the same poles?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 14, @02:41PM
That's just it, they can, and it would be cheap.
Some corrupt higher-ups just want to buy new yachts.