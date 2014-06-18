18/06/14/1713215 story
Uber applies for patent to spot drunk passengers
Taxi app company Uber has applied for a patent to use artificial intelligence to determine how drunk potential passengers might be.
The app used to summon rides could also feed other information to the driver, including a passenger's location, how accurately they are typing and even the angle they are holding their phone at.
It could help drivers who do not want to pick up inebriated riders.
But critics said it could also be used to identify vulnerable passengers.
According to the application to the US patent office, the system would spot "uncharacteristic user activity".
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Entropy on Thursday June 14, @10:02PM (3 children)
Uber(and Lyft) are the great leap forward in preventing drunk driving since we've had cars. They really shouldn't be allowed to not pick up drunk passengers..what exactly is the alternative?
(Score: 2) by black6host on Thursday June 14, @10:15PM
I don't think they won't pick them up. Information is worth money. This is just more information. Now who will consume that info besides Uber itself?
(Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday June 14, @10:40PM
Next thing you know we'll be forcing people to make wedding cakes for gay couples.
Slavery really isn't dead in the USA, its just hidden. If, as owned property, you're not allowed to say "no" to an economic transaction, then you're a slave.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday June 14, @10:43PM
It could act as a warning to the driver. "Put the plastic sheeting down and get out the barf bag, you have another live one."
Except if an Uber driver is picking up a passenger at a certain location and a certain time of the night, they already know they are going to run into drunkards. They don't need a keylogger algorithm to tell them.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday June 14, @10:42PM
The illegal taxi biz is all about groups, and drunks are usually in groups. So the conference or whatever ends and here comes the drunks is economically valuable intel on a large enough scale.