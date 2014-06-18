from the also-submitted-by-Good-Guy-Greg dept.
Apple closes law enforcement loophole for the iPhone
Apple is about to make it much harder for law enforcement agencies to gain access to information on iPhones.
The company will include a new feature, called USB Restricted Mode, in a future update of its iOS software, which runs on iPhones and iPads.
The feature disables data transfer through the Lightning port one hour after a phone was last locked, preventing popular third-party hacking tools used by law enforcement from accessing the device. The port can still be used for charging.
[...] Reuters and The New York Times first reported that Apple (AAPL) had confirmed the new feature. Vice's Motherboard previously reported that Apple was testing the change.
Law enforcement officers have already been quoted opposing the security upgrade:
"If we go back to the situation where we again don't have access, now we know directly all the evidence we've lost and all the kids we can't put into a position of safety," said Chuck Cohen, who leads an Indiana State Police task force on internet crimes against children. The Indiana State Police said it unlocked 96 iPhones for various cases this year, each time with a warrant, using a $15,000 device it bought in March from a company called Grayshift.
[...] Hillar Moore, the district attorney in Baton Rouge, La., said his office had paid Cellebrite thousands of dollars to unlock iPhones in five cases since 2017, including an investigation into the hazing-related death of a fraternity pledge at Louisiana State University. He said the phones had yielded crucial information, and he was upset that Apple planned to close such a useful investigative avenue. "They are blatantly protecting criminal activity, and only under the guise of privacy for their clients," he said.
(Score: 2) by pipedwho on Friday June 15, @01:08AM (1 child)
Straight out bullshitter. Doesn't even waste a sentence before he invokes 'will something think of the children'.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday June 15, @01:39AM
I'm sure he'll be fine when the next country he travels to asks for his phone at the border, and uses one of the USB hacks to dump all his personal info into a maybe-secure database.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 15, @01:21AM
All forms of security and freedom 'blatantly protect criminals'. Due process protects criminals. Warrant requirements protect criminals. Freedom of speech protects criminals. We should outlaw all forms of security, privacy, and freedom in order to catch those nasty criminals. The problem is, all of those things also protect good people, and protecting good people from governments and criminals is far more important than catching bad guys. It's similar to how our legal system is supposed to be based on the notion that it's better for countless bad guys to go free than for one innocent to be convicted. You know a government is corrupt and authoritarian if it does not hold this principle to be true, regardless of what excuses it uses.
Of course, there's also the problem that many good people are in fact criminals, since many laws are unjust. Edward Snowden is such an example, according to various governments.
(Score: 2) by sjames on Friday June 15, @01:41AM
The problem is too many law enforcement agencies are playing fast and loose with the 4th amendment. If those who play by the rules don't want to be locked out, they need to be willing to condemn the bad apples in no uncertain terms. This is their tacit approval coming back to bite their asses.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Friday June 15, @01:46AM
Does this guy lock his doors? Cos even with a warrant a locked door could slow down or stop law enforcers. Make him UNLOCK his doors! Think of his children!
He locks his car? Terrorist!
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday June 15, @02:20AM
If they don't like doing police work maybe they shouldn't be cops. Being a cop doesn't mean sitting in an air conditioned room, pushing buttons. It means getting out into the real world, and doing detective work. An "investigation" doesn't mean that the suspect supplies you with all of the evidence needed to convict.
Put the donut down, put your hat on, and go do real police stuff!
︻╦══╤─
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 15, @02:26AM
Too fucking bad you pig piece of shit. Go read the fucking Constitution and try again.