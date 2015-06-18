from the where's-the-blockchain? dept.
A hi-tech padlock secured with a fingerprint can be opened by anyone with a smartphone, security researchers have found.
On its website, Tapplock is described as the "world's first smart fingerprint padlock".
But researchers said it took just 45 minutes to find a way to unlock any Tapplock.
[...] The "major flaw" in its design is that the unlock key for the device is easily discovered because it is generated from the Bluetooth Low Energy ID that is broadcast by the lock.
Anyone with a smartphone would be able to pick up this key if they scanned for Bluetooth devices when close to a Tapplock.
Using this key in conjunction with commands broadcast by the Tapplock would let attackers successfully open any one they found, said Mr Tierney.
In response, Tapplock said in a statement that it was issuing a software update.
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Friday June 15, @01:53PM (2 children)
I'm still waiting for the day that "smart" padlocks exceed the security of traditional ones.
Seems to me the rule of thumb is that a traditional lock (especially padlocks) needs at least a modicum of personal lockpicking skill to open, while a smart one just needs you to have downloaded the right piece of software. Or bolt-cutters in either case.
I'll stick with the traditional locks, thanks. Heck, the good ones are almost unpickable - and if you're targetted by a thief with enough skill to do so, then you may as well just give up.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday June 15, @01:58PM (1 child)
The bolt cutters will always win. I think a flask of LN2 can speed the process, also.
As for:
shoudn't that be a hype-tech padlock that you can open with a fingerprint, or a replay attack that even garage door openers figured out how to defeat with rolling codes in the 1970s?
(Score: 2) by EvilSS on Friday June 15, @02:01PM
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday June 15, @01:54PM
It's not too computationally intensive for a low power embedded processor to verify an ECDSA signature which could not only thwart replay attacks, but even could prevent obtaining the unlock code with total knowledge of what's in the lock.
Even without ECC, a little thought put into a challenge-response protocol can thwart replay attacks.
(Score: 2) by EvilSS on Friday June 15, @01:59PM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Friday June 15, @02:12PM
In response, an unnamed source said in a statement that they knew that the lock was good only for separating IOT worshippers from their money, and certainly served no security purpose, but not to worry, that the mfr. was "issuing a software update" as if that were somehow relevant.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Friday June 15, @02:11PM
"smart" and "fingerprint padlock" do not belong together.
I prefer not to have my appendages become a target for thieves.
What is so horribly wrong with a mechanical key or, if it has to be electric, a key card?
Right, fingerprints have more electrolytes. It's what blockchain AI craves.
Hmm, the picture shows a green LED. That can't be right. Only ooolld stuff has green or red LEDs. It must alternate with a burn-out-your-eye-socket-so-you-can't-use-retina-authentication blue LEDs.