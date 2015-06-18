A hi-tech padlock secured with a fingerprint can be opened by anyone with a smartphone, security researchers have found.

On its website, Tapplock is described as the "world's first smart fingerprint padlock".

But researchers said it took just 45 minutes to find a way to unlock any Tapplock.

[...] The "major flaw" in its design is that the unlock key for the device is easily discovered because it is generated from the Bluetooth Low Energy ID that is broadcast by the lock.

Anyone with a smartphone would be able to pick up this key if they scanned for Bluetooth devices when close to a Tapplock.

Using this key in conjunction with commands broadcast by the Tapplock would let attackers successfully open any one they found, said Mr Tierney.

In response, Tapplock said in a statement that it was issuing a software update.