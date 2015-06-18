from the I'm-not-competent-enough-to-judge dept.
Three authors at the Harvard Business Review briefly discuss the Peter Principle by dealing with a quantifiable data set. That principle is the one which states that people are promoted to rise to their particular level of their incompetence. At the end they propose several possible solutions or work-arounds.
The Peter Principle problem arises when the skills that make someone successful at one job level don’t translate to success in the next level. In these cases, organizations must choose whether to reward the top performer with a promotion or to instead promote the worker that has the best skill match with a managerial position. When organizations reward success in one role with a promotion to another, the usual grumbles ensue; the best engineer doesn’t make the best engineering manager, and the best professor doesn’t make the best dean. The same problem may apply to scientists, physicians, lawyers, or in any other profession where technical aptitude doesn’t necessarily translate into managerial skill.
[...] While the Peter Principle may sound intuitively plausible, it has never been empirically tested using data from many firms. To test whether firms really are passing over the best potential managers by promoting the top performers in their old roles, we examined data on the performance of salespeople and their managers at 214 firms. Sales is an ideal setting to test for the Peter Principle because, unlike other professional settings, it’s easy to identify high performing salespeople and managers — for salespeople, we know their sales records, and for the sales managers, we can measure their managerial ability as the extent to which they help improve the performance of their subordinates. The data, which come from a company that administers sales performance management software over the cloud, allow us to track the sales performance of a large number of salespeople and managers in a large number of firms. Armed with these data, we asked: Do organizations really pass over the best potential managers by promoting the best individual contributors? And if so, how do organizations manage around the Peter Principle?
[...] Both solutions can be implemented as part of the performance evaluation process. One approach, embedded in evaluation regimes like the ninebox, asks raters to decouple evaluating future career potential from prior job performance. People who score highly on future career potential can be rewarded with promotion to management roles and stock options to retain them until their potential can be realized. People who score highly on prior job performance can be rewarded with bonuses, promotions up an individual contributor track, or recognition. The process should be designed to recognize and reward excellence in one’s role without necessarily changing one’s role.
Incentive pay, dual career ladders, and thoughtful performance evaluations can recognize that people contribute to the success of the organization in different ways. But it seems that, at least in sales, companies nonetheless reward sales talent by promoting top sales workers into management.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by FatPhil on Friday June 15, @03:15PM
One example of alternative reasons driving this tendancy, as mentioned elsestory today, dictators like to pull up spineless followers close to them, so it's not necessarily pressure from below making them bubble up until they're out of the way.
Similarly, the "fact" that they're *promoted* to that position is also not accurate, often they move sideways to be managing something they have no familiarity with at all. Case in point 3 jobs back: Head of group, 500+ people under her, leading a *linux* project. Receives a text file in a mail from me, claims it's unreadable because she's not even aware that there's such a thing as a difference between unix and dos line termination. Shortest job I've ever held. Quit within 2 months. I won't name the company, to spare embarassment for anyone still stupid or enslaved enough to work for Samsung.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Friday June 15, @03:16PM (4 children)
In the book "The Peter Principle", he describes exactly how you prevent the principle from operating:
- If you want to avoid promotion to your own level of incompetence and instead keep doing a job you're happy doing, then find something creative to do that doesn't really cause any problems for your job but is seen as a sign of incompetence. This will remove you from consideration for promotion. As a simple example, wear your hair unkempt in the office.
- If you are in charge of a hierarchy and you want to keep competent people working at jobs they can handle, then you impose a caste system where you formally or informally place a ceiling on how far people can be promoted no matter how good they are at what they do. And this is definitely operating: Most organizations will not promote the best techie in their organization past the team lead or senior architect level under any circumstances. The odds of the best retail associate in existence getting past store manager is approximately zero. And so forth.
(Score: 2) by ledow on Friday June 15, @03:33PM (2 children)
I practice the first. But then, if you want to avoid promotion above your OWN level of incompetence, just say "No thanks". You don't need a trick. Just say "Thanks, but I'm happy where I am and I wouldn't want to do that".
If you're in charge of the hierarchy, you don't need to blatantly lay down limits either. The good people will eventually disappear if you do that.
What you do, is you say "I'll put you alongside the guy doing this job for a year, see how it goes, if it goes well, we could move you up". And then you DENY promotion if it doesn't go well. Let them have as many trials as they like. Until they meet the necessary standard, they don't get the full job, and you explain why.
The Peter Principle is alive and well because of two things: People who don't understand their own limits and are too scared to point them out when they do, and people who DON'T promote appropriately.
If you have to have a few month's "probation" when you start a new job, why is that any different whether you're new to the company, or new to your promoted position in that company.
I'm sure a lot of people would be glad to be told "Hey, we think you're struggling here. Would you rather go back to what you were doing?" rather than sit and stress that they are going to lose ALL their positions and so keep quiet about any problem.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Friday June 15, @03:54PM
I like finding enthusiastic people who are team players: people willing to learn and help out. TRAIN AND CROSS TRAIN THE FUCK OUT OF THEM.
That way, you find out who is good at what, who ENJOYS doing what, and if you find out you have a shortage somewhere (someone dies, goes on extended leave, DECIDES TO BUCK FOR 'DISABILITY' (which is what we are going through with a same level co-worker of mine....she's not disabled: she just wasn't good at her job (Peter Principle candidate #1), tried to delegate everything without training and pissed people off (losing her best friend at work at the same time) until she found no one had her back. Now she's busy trying to trick her doctor into giving her disability (she can cry at the drop of a hat)) you can easily replace them short term and see if they are long term material (and they can see if they WANT the job full time or just want to stay put but help out once in a while).
Luckily, even though we have to hold her job open for her, we know she won't be back and it's been relatively easy to replace her due to a couple of enthusiastic people we trained (one REALLY good person, but a relatively new hire, the other is good but DESPERATELY NEEDS to find a girl friend or a sexy flock of sheep or something.....sheesh to the horn dog MAX we need to get him LAID!!!!!).
HIRE FOR ATTITUDE AND TRAIN.
Trick will be if the new guy is a better hire than the longer term horny guy.... may lose the horny guy....
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Friday June 15, @04:05PM
Peter anticipated that too. Here are the problems he laid out:
- The people around you who benefit from what you earn (e.g. your spouse and children) are likely to want more and apply whatever pressure is at their disposal to force you to take it.
- Whoever offered you the promotion has just lost face and standing, and will now hate you.
- Management in general will label you as not being serious about your career or your job, and treat you accordingly.
Hence the recommendation to avoid the offer in the first place by being incompetent at something totally harmless. Examples he cites included losing pointless paperwork like receipts and delivery slips, having a messy office, neglecting to immediately deposit paychecks, and passing out copies of Walden and talking about anti-materialism all the time.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Friday June 15, @03:36PM
(Score: 2) by fadrian on Friday June 15, @03:20PM (1 child)
The problem with hiring for any position is that for any position worth taking time to hire, you really don't know who is going to be the best at it. And there are few skills transferable between the practice of STEM and management. This makes the hiring of technical managers problematic. But then why should STEM management be its own special snowflake? Hiring is just hard.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Friday June 15, @03:43PM
I had (a very nice, VERY expensive) dinner with a retired CEO who had presided over 15 years of unprecedented growth in his company. Good guy, 5 years post retirement when he walked the production floor he still knew line workers by name and they all loved and respected him, middle management even still feared disagreeing with him face to face. He made a couple of memorable statements:
Regarding record growth: "I didn't do anything special or great, I was just in the right place at the right time and managed to not completely screw it up."
Regarding hiring: "When more than 50% of the people I picked ended up doing more good than harm after they were hired, that was a good batch."
(Score: 3, Insightful) by BsAtHome on Friday June 15, @03:39PM (2 children)
The general idea that "management" is "better" than other jobs is a wrong way to look at it. It is utterly wrong that "promotion" should mean "moving to management". It simply shows that the a hierarchical view is equated with a prestige value associated with distinct jobs, where the value and view of prestige is created by the hierarchy. The actual value of a job and associated work does not lie in the hierarchical position, but in the value it creates in context of the whole.
As a simple example, imagine that we abandon some of the lowest prestige jobs, for example cleaning the floors (or, in good HHGTTG style, B-ark workers). You will only recognize the real value of that work once you experience it is missing.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday June 15, @04:00PM
Management is valued because of the pyramid principle. Of course floor cleaners are more important than your CEO, that's why you have so many more of them (in a big company.) In Fortune 500 companies, the floor cleaners (and other janitorial staff) collectively earn more than the CEOs. Take Cintas - #500 on the list, CEO annual compensation $8.6M. 42,000 total employees. Janitor salaries average $28.5K [salary.com] - so Mr. Scott Douglas Farmer earns as much as 302 janitors, is it reasonable to assume that janitors and other cleaning staff make up more than 0.72% of the Cintas workforce of 42,000?
I believe we have made the pyramid too pointy for overall societal harmony, but that's the way it's played these days: if you manage a large number of people, you are generally compensated at a higher level than the average person you manage, and when this gets amplified through 7+ levels of management, we end up with these compensation multiples of 300 and more.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 15, @04:05PM
Everybody (well, all except incompetents) is needed for the company to work. We each have our role to play.
But it seems you are really complaining about some workers not getting their "fair share" of the rewards: respect, money, etc.
Your compensation is based on many things, but the biggies are: how much money do you bring into the company -and- how hard is it to find someone who could do your job?
In the case of cleaning staff, you bring in nothing, and the bar for someone to replace you is can they push a mop? So low a bar that someone with an elementary school education that speaks almost no English who arrived here yesterday from Honduras can do it and start immediately.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 15, @03:41PM
I'm my own boss. So in my case, yes people do rise to their level of incompetence.