In a short article, the US Naval Institute reports that the Navy will bring back the Warrant Officer-1 rank for certain specialists:
After a 44-year absence, the rank of warrant officer-1 will return to the Navy in 2019 for cyber specialists, a move signifying the great lengths the service must take to retain talent and fill leadership roles in an increasingly tight labor market.
The return of warrant officer-1 (W-1) — discontinued by the Navy in 1975 — is both a Navy bid to keep highly sought-after computer technicians and is indicative of the greater challenge facing the service as it seeks to meet growing recruiting and retention targets.
[...] Only a small number of enlisted personnel will qualify for W-1, the pay still will not match what the private sector offers, and the Navy will still face tough recruiting and retention challenges. However, those sailors who do qualify for W-1 will be the ones the Navy hopes will consider remaining in the service longer because [the] rank offers something the private sector can't as easily match — a quicker path to management positions.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by canopic jug on Friday June 15, @05:14PM (2 children)
[...] a quicker path to management positions.
Why would they want that? I thought one of the main points behind the Warrant Officer ranks was to avoid wasting a skilled, experienced hand. A skilled technician should be recognized as such and rewarded with higher pay, more interesting technical work, and more advanced technical responsibilities, not punished by kicking them to the curb and into management where the rest of the dead wood sits sharpening their pencils, rearranging their paperclips, and chewing sunflower seed shells.
The US Army used to have a specialist track within the enlisted ranks where one could advance in rank and pay and not get pushed into management. Instead those with specialist ranks could still continue doing useful, interesting things that they were good at and more or less enjoyed. The earlier article about the Peter Principle pointed to dual track career paths as a solution.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday June 15, @05:19PM
If you get in the right management position, you don't even need to be stuck at the desk sharpening pencils. You can be traveling around the country every week, with occasional "telework" conference calls.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday June 15, @05:30PM
Yes and no. Despite what any soldier or sailor might want, he enters junior management at some point around E-4 or E-5. People who can't manage at all generally aren't recommended for promotion above E-3. Many technical types stay at those three paygrades forever. Those who can manage more than just a little are recommended for E-6, and the better managers among them are promoted to E-7 thought E-9.
Warrants? I've only met a few. They tend to bypass E-7 through E-9, because they are the best-damned-technicians-money-can-hire. Uncle wants to keep them around because they solve problems, quickly, and efficiently. But, Uncle really wants them to be managers too. They need not be upper-management material, but they better be able to manage a division - or, in Army terms, they better be able to manage a platoon sized group. Basically - they need to run a shop.
IMO, the tech who can't manage a modestly sized shop isn't really much of a tech. If he needs a management minded assistant, that's fine, but he needs to be able to take responsibility. Johnny Junior Tech has no responsibilities, after all. He does what he is told, basically.
