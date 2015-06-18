from the same-game,-different-team dept.
Trump's targeting of a New York Times journalist, explained by experts
The Trump administration took its war with the media to the next level this week when federal authorities seized years of phone records from New York Times reporter Ali Watkins as part of a federal investigation into leaks of classified information.
Watkins, who previously worked for BuzzFeed News and Politico, had a three-year relationship with James Wolfe, a former Senate Intelligence Committee aide who was arrested on Thursday and charged with lying to federal agents investigating the classified leaks.
The seizure set off alarm bells about the relationship between the administration and the media. The Department of Justice under Obama took phone records from Associated Press reporters and editors, named a Fox News reporter an unindicted "co-conspirator" in a leak case, and prosecuted multiple cases involving whistleblowers and leakers. So is what Trump doing more of the same? Or is a president who routinely bashes the media and threatens to jail leakers finally turning his rhetoric into reality?
"It's deeply alarming that the Trump administration has decided to build off of the worst of the Obama legacy on leak investigations and reporter-source protection," said Alexandra Ellerbeck, the North America program coordinator for the Committee to Protect Journalists.
(Score: 2) by choose another one on Friday June 15, @06:50PM (1 child)
So Obama did this in 2013, and it's now 2018 and journalists still haven't figured out dead drops, anonymous emails or burner phones?
(Score: 3, Informative) by DeathMonkey on Friday June 15, @06:56PM
Well that's the problem. At some point the reporter needs to be able to access the information. The DOJ then (secretly) pulls everything off the reporter's device.
The most chilling part being that the reporter isn't even the one charged with a crime!
And to make it worse, they're indiscriminately pulling everything for a year. So all sorts of unrelated confidential information is going with it.
And yes, this was wrong when Obama did it too. If you need to get evidence from a witness in a case the legal way to do so is to issue a subpoena.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 15, @06:55PM
