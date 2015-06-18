Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Facebook Won't Commit to Not Listening to Your Conversations

posted by janrinok on Friday June 15, @11:26PM   Printer-friendly
from the do-you-trust-him? dept.
/dev/random Security

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for Runaway1956

Facebook has consistently denied allegations that it listens to its users' conversations through their phone's microphone, but a new document suggests the tech giant has not ruled out doing so in the future.

Facebook users have been sharing circumstantial evidence for several years that suggests Facebook snoops on their private conversations in order to deliver more personalised ads. In April, US lawmakers finally brought the concerns to CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a hearing about data misuse on the firm's platform.

The social media firm released a 454-page document this week to follow up with questions posed to Mr Zuckerberg, after he was criticised for evading some of the most important ones.

Source: https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/gadgets-and-tech/news/facebook-listening-conversations-phone-microphones-ads-app-mark-zuckerberg-a8398291.html

Documents can be found here:
Zuckerberg Testimony
Responses to Commerce Committee
Responses to Judiciary Committee

[Editor's Note: the two response documents are 229 and 225 pages, respectively for a total of 454 pages.]

Original Submission


«  Scientists Discover Biomarker for Flu Susceptibility
Facebook Won't Commit to Not Listening to Your Conversations | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.