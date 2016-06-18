Stories
Introducing Graphene-ng: Running Arbitrary Payloads in Intel SGX Enclaves

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday June 16, @11:39AM   Printer-friendly
from the golems-everywhere dept.
Hardware Software

An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://blog.golemproject.net/introducing-graphene-ng-running-arbitrary-payloads-in-sgx-enclaves-a03f219447a5

A few months ago, during my keynote at Black Hat Europe, I was discussing how we should be limiting the amount of trust when building computer systems. Recently, a new technology from Intel has been gaining popularity among both developers and researchers, a technology which promises a big step towards such trust-minimizing systems. I'm talking about Intel SGX, of course.

Intel SGX caught my attention for the first time about 5 years ago, a little while before Intel has officially added information about it to the official Software Developer's Manual. I've written two posts about my thoughts on this (then-upcoming) technology, which were a superposition of both positive and negative feelings.

Over the last 2 years or so, together with my team at ITL, we've been investigating this fascinating technology a bit closer. Today I'd like to share some introductory information on this interesting project we've been working on together with our friends at Golem for several months now.

Original Submission


