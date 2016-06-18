from the slippery-slope dept.
Storm-driven ocean swells have triggered the catastrophic disintegration of Antarctic ice shelves in recent decades, according to new research published in Nature today.
Lead author Dr Rob Massom, of the Australian Antarctic Division and the Antarctic Climate and Ecosystems Cooperative Research Centre, said that reduced sea ice coverage since the late 1980s led to increased exposure of ice shelves on the Antarctic Peninsula to ocean swells, causing them to flex and break. "Sea ice acts as a protective buffer to ice shelves, by dampening destructive ocean swells before they reach the ice shelf edge," Dr Massom said. "But where there is loss of sea ice, storm-generated ocean swells can easily reach the exposed ice shelf, causing the first few kilometres of its outer margin to flex."
"Over time, this flexing enlarges pre-existing fractures until long thin 'sliver' icebergs break away or 'calve' from the shelf front. This is like the 'straw that broke the camel's back', triggering the runaway collapse of large areas of ice shelves weakened by pre-existing fracturing and decades of surface flooding."
Study co-author Dr Luke Bennetts, from the University of Adelaide's School of Mathematical Sciences, said the finding highlights the need for sea ice and ocean waves to be included in ice sheet modelling. This will allow scientists to more accurately forecast the fate of the remaining ice shelves and better predict the contribution of Antarctica's ice sheet to sea level rise, as climate changes. "The contribution of the Antarctic Ice Sheet is currently the greatest source of uncertainty in projections of global mean sea level rise," Dr Bennetts said.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 16, @02:14PM (1 child)
Do they have a picture of one of these waves?
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Saturday June 16, @02:25PM
It is not a wave [wikipedia.org] as you probably imagine it, but a swell [wikipedia.org]. Although both are sometimes referred to as 'waves' the surface or wind wave is created by relatively local meteorological conditions, whereas swell is a mechanical wave usually as a result of distant weather conditions.
The wiki links provide a better explanation.
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Saturday June 16, @02:55PM
I wonder if, at any location, the Antarctic's ice shelf is growing via the natural process that created it, that we might be able to compare that to the rate of loss and find a net rate of loss, to evaluate how significant it is.
Something I found interesting from TFA is this observation:
So, tempering the article's preferred vocabulary of catastrophe, devastation, etc. is the message that ice flows that are slow, glacial, barely moving are being multiplied by a factor of 3 to 8 for a limited time after the "catastrophic events" (and a tiny factor multiplied by 3, or 8, is still a tiny factor).
I'd prefer the ice be preserved.
Failing that, I'd prefer reports on university studies about it that don't use inflammatory language.
Failing that*, it's evident that everyone's got an agenda and it's hard to know what to believe without being an expert yourself. The University of Adelaide is a lot closer to Antarctica than I am, so I will just hope that they are taking it seriously.
--------
* = the world we live in. You just don't see people talking about important matters like our changing climate without inflationary language indicative of their predispositions. Catastrophe, we are all going to die this, or it's all fake, there is nothing to it that. Neither position is responsible nor evidence-based. Whichever position you "believe", know that when you see language and keywords in information that show a predisposition toward selling you on one view or the other, you aren't looking at data nor evidence, but propaganda. Shame.