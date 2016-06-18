Pebble's online services will officially die at the end of this month, but some could live on through Rebble, an unofficial group of Pebble users who are trying to keep their watches alive.

Rebble initially popped up after Pebble said in 2016 that it would cease operations and be acquired by Fitbit. Now that Fitbit is weeks away from shutting down Pebble's remaining services, Rebble is promoting an unofficial replacement system that's meant to keep the majority of Pebble's internet-connected functions alive. Former Pebble employee Katharine Berry is spearheading the effort, and it's received an endorsement from Pebble founder Eric Migicovsky.