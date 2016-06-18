Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Pebble Smartwatch Services to Live on Through Rebble

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday June 16, @04:25PM   Printer-friendly
from the when-you-can-snatch-this-watch-from-my-hand-grasshopper dept.
Mobile

takyon writes:

Pebble smartwatches could be kept alive by an unofficial developer group called Rebble

Pebble's online services will officially die at the end of this month, but some could live on through Rebble, an unofficial group of Pebble users who are trying to keep their watches alive.

Rebble initially popped up after Pebble said in 2016 that it would cease operations and be acquired by Fitbit. Now that Fitbit is weeks away from shutting down Pebble's remaining services, Rebble is promoting an unofficial replacement system that's meant to keep the majority of Pebble's internet-connected functions alive. Former Pebble employee Katharine Berry is spearheading the effort, and it's received an endorsement from Pebble founder Eric Migicovsky.

Also at Engadget.

Previously: Pebble Dead, Assets Sold to Fitbit

Original Submission


«  Ocean Waves Following Sea Ice Loss Trigger Antarctic Ice Shelf Collapse

Related Stories

Pebble Dead, Assets Sold to Fitbit 23 comments

takyon writes:

Pebble has announced that the company will shut down and cease the production of its smartwatches. Many of the developers will join Fitbit, and Fitbit has acquired Pebble's "technology, software, and other intellectual property".

Pebble previously rejected offers of $740 million and later $70 million for the company. Fitbit is paying around $40 million for parts of Pebble without assuming its debts (which are around the same amount).

"A Look Back at Pebble's Rise and Fall" at PC Magazine.

Original Submission

Pebble Smartwatch Services to Live on Through Rebble | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.