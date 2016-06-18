from the reduced-sugar-treats-for-vampires dept.
Replacing potatoes or rice with pulses can lower your blood glucose levels by more than 20 per cent, according to a first-ever University of Guelph study.
Prof. Alison Duncan, Department of Human Health and Nutritional Sciences, and Dan Ramdath of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, found that swapping out half of a portion of these starchy side dishes for lentils can significantly improve your body's response to the carbohydrates.
Replacing half a serving of rice with lentils caused blood glucose to drop by up to 20 per cent. Replacing potatoes with lentils led to a 35-per-cent drop.
"Pulses are extremely nutrient-dense food that have the potential to reduce chronic diseases associated with mismanaged glucose levels," said Duncan, who worked on the study with PhD student Dita Moravek and M.Sc. students Erica Rogers, Sarah Turkstra and Jessica Wilson.
Source: https://news.uoguelph.ca/2018/06/lentils-significantly-reduce-blood-glucose-levels-u-g-study-reveals/
Dita Moravek, Alison M Duncan, Laura B VanderSluis, Sarah J Turkstra, Erica J Rogers, Jessica M Wilson, Aileen Hawke, D Dan Ramdath. Carbohydrate Replacement of Rice or Potato with Lentils Reduces the Postprandial Glycemic Response in Healthy Adults in an Acute, Randomized, Crossover Trial. The Journal of Nutrition, 2018; 148 (4): 535 DOI: 10.1093/jn/nxy018
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 16, @07:29PM (1 child)
In case anyone was wondering about why they chose to substitute lentils:
It seems like you could get similar results from something besides lentils.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Saturday June 16, @07:49PM
But what is a "pulse?" Is it not simply a bean, a legume?
Well, I found https://pulses.org/nap/what-are-pulses/ which appears to be some sort of industry promotion site which informs me that no, "pulses" are a subset of legumes. Exactly how the subset is defined seems a bit confused, however. This looks like a pretty clear definition: "the term “pulse” refers only to the dry edible seed within the pod." But by that definition my peanuts would be pulses and they seem very, very clear that peanuts are not pulses. Why not? Did the peanut guys refuse to join the group?
Wikipedia is far from reliable but at the moment at least it seems to have something of value to say on the subject. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pulse_%28legume%29#Terminology
"The term "pulse", as used by the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), is reserved for crops harvested solely for the dry seed.[2] This excludes green beans and green peas, which are considered vegetable crops. Also excluded are seeds that are mainly grown for oil extraction (oilseeds like soybeans and peanuts), and seeds which are used exclusively for sowing forage (clovers, alfalfa). However, in common usage, these distinctions are not always clearly made, and many of the varieties used for dried pulses are also used for green vegetables, with their beans in pods while young."
So, ok, I think I'm going to go with a pulse is a dried bean, including my peanuts. I don't care which industry consortium pays for which ad, tasty dried beans are tasty dried beans.
Personally, I think lentils go with a savory stew, black-eyed peas with grits (polenta for the euros) and eggs make a perfect breakfast, and if you've never had split-pea soup with pancakes for lunch you just haven't lived.
(Score: 0, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 16, @07:33PM (1 child)
No really?!? Eating less carbohydrates reduces blood sugar? Who'd have thunk it!
Geniuses, total geniuses.
Let me guess: at the same time, the pathways for metabolizing protein were also activated by the lentils? What a fascinating finding! I'm so very much surprised!
(Score: 2) by drussell on Saturday June 16, @07:52PM
It seems that it is more than that, though...
The lentils still contain significant carbohydrates but seem to be delaying, moderating and somewhat blocking the uptake and creation of high glucose levels in the blood.
Though not entirely unexpected, given the various benefits of these legumes, it is actually very interesting that it seems to act this strongly in relatively modest concentrations. They only replaced half the rice with lentil in the study, for example...