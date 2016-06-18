Stories
Most Deepfake Videos Have One Glaring Flaw: A Lack of Blinking

posted by chromas on Sunday June 17, @02:22AM   Printer-friendly
MrPlow writes:

The rate at which deepfake videos are advancing is both impressive and deeply unsettling. But researchers have described a new method for detecting a "telltale sign" of these manipulated videos, which map one person's face onto the body of another. It's a flaw even the average person would notice: a lack of blinking.

Researchers from the University at Albany, SUNY's computer science department recently published a paper titled "In Ictu Oculi: Exposing AI Generated Fake Face Videos by Detecting Eye Blinking." The paper details how they combined two neural networks to more effectively expose synthesized face videos, which often overlook "spontaneous and involuntary physiological activities such as breathing, pulse and eye movement."

Source: https://gizmodo.com/most-deepfake-videos-have-one-glaring-flaw-1826869949

  • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 17, @02:27AM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 17, @02:27AM (#694114)

    Algorithm being updated as we speak.

    Reminds me, I need to do some research on this topic for... uhh, research.

    • (Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday June 17, @02:35AM (1 child)

      by Ethanol-fueled (2792) Subscriber Badge on Sunday June 17, @02:35AM (#694118) Homepage

      Yet another deep-state fight percolating to the surface of American consciousness.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 17, @02:52AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 17, @02:52AM (#694122)

        AC back again.

        Research was not successful. Somehow I ended up watching celeb "tribute videos" on xhamster. Would not recommend -1

  • (Score: 2) by physicsmajor on Sunday June 17, @02:46AM

    by physicsmajor (1471) on Sunday June 17, @02:46AM (#694121)

    A pair of adversarial CNNs will make adding these as easy as possible a button.

