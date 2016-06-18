Stories
YouTube Download Sites Throw in the Towel Under Legal Pressure

posted by chromas on Sunday June 17, @03:45AM
from the there's-got-to-be-a-better-way dept.
Digital Liberty Business Mobile

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for BoyceMagooglyMonkey

The music industry sees stream ripping as one of the largest piracy threats, worse than torrent sites or direct download portals.

The RIAA, IFPI, and BPI showed that they're serious about the issue when they filed legal action against YouTube-MP3, the largest stream ripping site at the time.

This case eventually resulted in a settlement where the site, once good for over a million daily visitors, agreed to shut down voluntarily last year.

YouTube-MP3's demise was a clear victory for the music groups, which swiftly identified their next targets, putting them under pressure, both in public and behind the scenes.

This week this appears to have taken its toll on several 'stream ripping' sites, which allowed users to download videos from YouTube and other platforms, with the option to convert files to MP3s.

Source: https://torrentfreak.com/youtube-download-sites-throw-in-the-towel-under-legal-pressure-180614/

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 17, @04:23AM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 17, @04:23AM (#694138)

    Good thing there's always youtube-dl, which is Free Software and something they're highly unlikely to be able to do anything about. It's a futile effort on their part, but also not surprising that these greedy, censorious dinosaurs would do this.

    • (Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday June 17, @04:26AM

      by Ethanol-fueled (2792) Subscriber Badge on Sunday June 17, @04:26AM (#694140) Homepage

      Alternatives emerge. Youtube is of the JEWS.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 17, @04:42AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 17, @04:42AM (#694147)

      Spineless fucks can only go after little people. Don't have the balls to act against Google for distributing pirated content.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 17, @04:46AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 17, @04:46AM (#694149)

    How questionable are these downloader sites? Sounds like the kind of sites that would show up on search results by the ton promising the world.

  • (Score: 2) by jmorris on Sunday June 17, @04:48AM

    by jmorris (4844) Subscriber Badge <jmorrisNO@SPAMbeau.org> on Sunday June 17, @04:48AM (#694151)

    Hooktube is still up and still has a download button. Simply replace the word -you- with -hook- in a YouTube URL. Avoids the tracking as well.

