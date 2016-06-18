18/06/16/142233 story
from the not-quite-secure dept.
A compromised local user can leak your IP by using a script to start unsafe-browser hidden in the background and use X11 trickery to leak your real IP without privilege escalation. Most applications exploited on Tails would be capable of this.
deleting /etc/sudoers.d/zzz_unsafe-browser after booting will fix this issue until Tails fixes it themselves
Bug #15635
Feature #7072: Research potential for deanonymization by a compromised "amnesia" user
The Unsafe Browser allows to retrieve the public IP address by a compromised amnesia user with no user interaction
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 17, @11:16AM
The 3rd line of the proof of concept (linked in summary) looks wrong to me. I checked the man page but I still don't get it. Can a bash guru chime in and explain what's going on?
Here's the line in question:
mv /run/user/1000/bus{,.bak}
(Isn't the destination missing?)