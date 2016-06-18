Stories
Local User Tails Linux IP Leak

posted by janrinok on Sunday June 17, @09:54AM
from the not-quite-secure dept.
Security

An Anonymous Coward writes:

A compromised local user can leak your IP by using a script to start unsafe-browser hidden in the background and use X11 trickery to leak your real IP without privilege escalation. Most applications exploited on Tails would be capable of this.

deleting /etc/sudoers.d/zzz_unsafe-browser after booting will fix this issue until Tails fixes it themselves

Bug #15635

Feature #7072: Research potential for deanonymization by a compromised "amnesia" user

The Unsafe Browser allows to retrieve the public IP address by a compromised amnesia user with no user interaction

Original Submission


  by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 17, @11:16AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 17, @11:16AM (#694208)

    The 3rd line of the proof of concept (linked in summary) looks wrong to me. I checked the man page but I still don't get it. Can a bash guru chime in and explain what's going on?

    Here's the line in question:

    mv /run/user/1000/bus{,.bak}

    (Isn't the destination missing?)

