A compromised local user can leak your IP by using a script to start unsafe-browser hidden in the background and use X11 trickery to leak your real IP without privilege escalation. Most applications exploited on Tails would be capable of this.

deleting /etc/sudoers.d/zzz_unsafe-browser after booting will fix this issue until Tails fixes it themselves

Bug #15635

Feature #7072: Research potential for deanonymization by a compromised "amnesia" user

The Unsafe Browser allows to retrieve the public IP address by a compromised amnesia user with no user interaction