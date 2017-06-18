Now the team has evidence that these oxygenated hydrocarbons aren’t just a major by-product of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, but a particularly persistent one. The scientists analyzed more hydrocarbon samples collected from the water surface and from sandy beaches in the area in the years since the spill to see how the molecules have fared. All of the sand samples had roughly the same proportion of oxygenated hydrocarbons between years, suggesting that in the eight years since the disaster, these molecules still haven’t broken down.

“A natural process took what was released from the [spill] and made something either as tough or tougher,” Reddy says.

[...] It’s also too soon to say what the finding means for wildlife, Reddy says. The persistence of the oil by-products means that they’re still hanging out in the environment, able to coat birds’ feathers and otters’ fur. But since most of these molecules seem relatively reluctant to dissolve into the water, it’s unclear whether aquatic organisms are taking the pollution in at a level that could impact their health.

Sunlight probably affects the chemistry of how other oil spills break down in the environment, too, Liu says, but perhaps less dramatically. That’s because Deepwater Horizon may have had the perfect combination of factors for sunlight to star: The hydrocarbon molecules that leaked tended to be smaller in size than in some other oil spills, meaning the oil spread over a larger surface area and had more exposure to the sun’s rays. Plus, the Gulf of Mexico receives brighter, more direct light than more temperate regions.