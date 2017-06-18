from the never-give-out-your-passwords dept.
Musician Wins $260,000 In Lawsuit Against Ex-Girlfriend Who Sabotaged Career
In the spring of 2014, Eric Abramovitz got the opportunity of a lifetime. He just didn't know it. Abramovitz was the victim of a deception that a Canadian judge called "despicable," as he granted Abramovitz $350,000 Canadian dollars (more than $260,000 U.S.) in damages.
Abramovitz is a gifted Canadian clarinetist who received national attention when he was still in his teens. As a student at McGill University, he applied for a spot — and a scholarship — at the prestigious Colburn Conservatory in Los Angeles, where he would study under the famed clarinet teacher Yehuda Gilad.
Only two spots open up per year, and they're seen as launching pads for elite careers. Competition is fierce. Abramovitz made it to the audition phase. But in March 2014, he saw an email in his inbox telling him he had been rejected.
It was heartbreaking. He went through "some really dark, sad, angry days," he told BuzzFeed. His girlfriend at the time, Jennifer Lee, another musician at McGill, consoled him.
But Abramovitz's despair was born out of a lie — and Lee's comforting words were, in retrospect, "really sick," he told the site. He had actually made it into the Colburn Conservatory. He never saw his acceptance email, however, because Lee got to it first — and sabotaged him. Apparently, a Canadian judge concluded, she didn't want him to move from Montreal to California.
(Score: 2) by Fluffeh on Monday June 18, @05:23AM
I do like a story with an outcome where the right person wins. But I also wonder how much of this money he will ever see. Given the rather limited scope of information about his girlfriend here (the sort of person who lies in an email to keep him from his dreams) I hardly picture her as diving into vaults of cash Scrooge McDuck style.
Are these court cases actually going to turn over results? Would the state garnish some portion of her income or impose a higher tax bracket until it is repaid? Would she be made to sell any/all assets? I am thoroughly more curious about what happens right after the verdict is read out - aside from the expected appeal on the GF's side of course.