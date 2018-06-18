from the addiction-sucks dept.
US needs to invest 'tens of billions or hundreds of billions' to fight opioid epidemic
The goal of an opioid is to reduce pain, but the addictive drugs are creating pain for millions of families suffering through the crisis. Deaths from opioid overdoses number at least 42,000 a year in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control.
"This is an epidemic that's been getting worse over 10 to 20 years," Caleb Alexander, co-director of Johns Hopkins Center for Drug Safety, told CNBC's "On The Money" in a recent interview. "I think it's important that we have realistic expectations about the amount of work that it will take and the amount of coordination to turn this steamship around," Alexander added.
[...] Alexander added: "The statistics are stunning. More than 2.1 million Americans have an opioid use disorder or opioid addiction" and he says the country needs to "invest tens of billions or hundreds of billions of dollars" to shore up the treatment system. He said patients should be able to access medications that "we know work to help reduce the cravings for further opioids."
Don't mention the Portugal model!
Meanwhile, the Massachusetts Attorney General is suing members of the family that runs Purdue Pharma:
Their family name graces some of the nation's most prestigious bastions of culture and learning — the Sackler Center for Arts Education at the Guggenheim Museum, the Sackler Lefcourt Center for Child Development in Manhattan and the Sackler Institute for Developmental Psychobiology at Columbia University, to name a few.
Now the Sackler name is front and center in a lawsuit accusing the family and the company they own and run, Purdue Pharma, of helping to fuel the deadly opioid crisis that has killed thousands of Americans. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey took the unusual step of naming eight members of the Sackler family this week in an 80-page complaint that accused Purdue Pharma of spinning a "web of illegal deceit" to boost profits.
While prosecutors in more than a dozen other states hit hard by the opioid epidemic have sued Purdue Pharma, Healey is the first to name individual Sackler family members, along with eight company executives.
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Monday June 18, @03:53PM (1 child)
Surprise, it's a jew.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 18, @04:03PM
No, no, no! Jews are so 20th century. Zionists are about to start Third Impact anyway, so we should look towards the post-Third Impact future of scapegoats. I'll bet the whole Sackler family are incels! Maybe even Ashkenazi incels! Ah well, at least they aren't Sackville-Bagginses.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 18, @04:02PM (2 children)
this is a wasted human potential epidemic. drugs are just a symptom. if the school system would have taught these people anything useful they would have passions in life and a thirst for knowledge. also, the poorer or more screwed up people get the more the government predators want to feed on them. this makes things much worse. stop sending your monopoly money to washington dc to be used for these slave training centers and the predator and parasite classes. fund local neighborhood/home schools. teach kids how to learn and create (and how to defend themselves against the morlocks and the government).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 18, @04:14PM (1 child)
Most of these people had legitimate medical problems, then sought care from highly trained medical professionals with appropriate licenses. The people trusted doctors, and the doctors trusted Purdue Pharma. The fact that many now turn to sketchy unlicensed street dealers is a result of addiction. The addicts started off with legitimate care that they should have been able to trust.
It's not like so many other drugs, where nearly everybody started off without a real medical problem or a licensed medical professional. It wasn't "hey, let's get fucked up!!!" but rather "my hip joint is fucked up".
(Score: 1) by tftp on Monday June 18, @04:26PM
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 18, @04:12PM (4 children)
You can't help junkies. They aren't people anymore. Just let them go and hope that their miserable existence will serve as a warning to your children. I don't want any of my tax dollars helping addicts and junkies. Fuck them.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 18, @04:20PM (3 children)
Why not free up more tax dollars by ending the war on (some) drugs? Iboga root, cannabis flower, and LSD-25 show promise in treatment for addiction. In fact, we can end the war on (some) drugs and make the addicts pay for it with sin taxes.
But that's not really what this is about, is it?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 18, @04:23PM (1 child)
Why not both?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 18, @04:38PM
Well, I realize that my proposal to allow the free market to provide substances with known anti-addictive qualities carries the risk of a critical mass of the working class unable to find work for a living wage (or at all) organizing and demanding the status quo change. It's probably best to keep the excess labor pool locked up in cages.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 18, @04:28PM
I don't care if you discover magic unicorn poop that helps junkies. It doesn't matter. They can help themselves if they want to but they don't want help. Fuck them.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday June 18, @04:32PM
There is a longstanding perception that individuals within a corporation can't be held accountable for the corporation's actions and decisions. We constantly hear that you can't go after this person or that, because some entity called "The Corporation" is responsible. Well, dammit, individuals sit in the boardroom, and agree to take certain actions. THOSE INDIVIDUALS need to be held accountable, along with their CEO's. Helluva woman! Go get those drug pushing criminals!! Maura Healey is the latest addition to my short list of heroes!
Drag the family name through the mud, leave them smelling like shit. Hopefully, their name will become like the name of Benedict Arnold - NO ONE in the US wants to be associated with it. The family legacy of being drug pushers is the lagacy that needs to be remembered.
Just fuck you, man. You're criminals, and no state really wants to collaborate with drug pushing criminals. No, you don't get to negotiate a fine, pay it, then go right back to "business as usual". Bailiff is going to whack your pee-pee! You may even spend some time behind bars! That's where all the street drug pushers vacation - you should join them!
Hawking believes that alien life forms will likely be simple and primitive, or, as they’re known on Earth, Democrats.
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Monday June 18, @04:36PM
Similarly stupid ideas:
We also need dozens of bazillions of dollars to combat the pernicious danger of homefulness. 33,000 people a year1 are being killed in falls in the home. We must get people evicted and onto the streets for their safety. Think of the children.
Also, sign us up for several gajillion dollars to combat transportation infrastructure, "the silent killer." In the U.S., over 40,000 people2 are killed each year on our roads and highways. Yet we allow these roads and highways to exist in literally every city and town in the country! They must be stamped out. It's for your own good, citizen.
Problems needing only multiple millions of dollars to eradicate are murderous fiends like swimming in pools (3500 floating dead bodies a year3) and at beaches (132 more room temperature victims per annum4), and that unspeakably horrible threat of *gasp* the food supply (2,500 choking deaths per year2).
We must immediately take away medicine, transportation, swimming, and food. For the sake of $DEITY, how can you stand around complacent with a few dollars in your pocket when the state could take that money and combat these evils with it.
But by all means! Let's start with anti-opoid propaganda for profit5.
1 https://www.nsc.org/home-safety [nsc.org]
2 https://listosaur.com/miscellaneous/top-5-causes-of-accidental-death-in-the-united-states/ [listosaur.com]
3 https://www.edgarsnyder.com/swimming-pool/swimming-pool-statistics.html [edgarsnyder.com]
4 http://arc.usla.org/Statistics/current.asp?Statistics=5 [usla.org]
5 http://nationalpainreport.com/anti-opioid-propaganda-and-profit-8830646.html [nationalpainreport.com]