The World Health Organization (WHO) will officially classify "gaming disorder" as a mental health condition:
The World Health Organization is set to announce "gaming disorder" as a new mental health condition to be included in the 11th edition of its International Classification of Diseases, set to release Monday.
"I'm not creating a precedent," said Dr. Vladimir Poznyak, a member of WHO's Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse, which proposed the new diagnosis to WHO's decision-making body, the World Health Assembly. Instead, he said, WHO has followed "the trends, the developments, which have taken place in populations and in the professional field."
However, not all psychologists agree that gaming disorder is worthy of inclusion in the International Classification of Diseases, known as the ICD.
What are the characteristics of gaming disorder?
"One is that the gaming behavior takes precedence over other activities to the extent that other activities are taken to the periphery," he said. The second feature is "impaired control of these behaviors," Poznyak said. "Even when the negative consequences occur, this behavior continues or escalates." A diagnosis of gaming disorder, then, means that a "persistent or recurrent" behavior pattern of "sufficient severity" has emerged, according to the ICD. A third feature is that the condition leads to significant distress and impairment in personal, family, social, educational or occupational functioning, Poznyak said. The impact is real, he said, and may include "disturbed sleep patterns, like diet problems, like a deficiency in the physical activity."
Overall, the main characteristics are "very similar" to the diagnostic features of substance use disorders and gambling disorder, he said. Gambling disorder "is another category of clinical conditions which are not associated with a psychoactive substance use but at the same time being considered as addictive as addictions."
Also at NYT.
Previously: World Health Organization Will Recognize "Gaming Disorder"
(Score: 3, Funny) by DannyB on Monday June 18, @05:31PM (1 child)
We need a new "Social Networking Disorder".
Symptoms include:
* inability to put down phone
* even when real people are around
* even family
* walking into fountains, park benches, falling off curbs, etc
* attention to driving takes 2nd (or lower) priority
Various "social network" applications are anything but. Anti-social networking is more apt.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 18, @05:35PM
Symptoms include: using social media.
FTFY
(Score: 3, Interesting) by frojack on Monday June 18, @05:39PM (6 children)
How much of this is a disorder, vs simply difference between generations that annoys older people.
With jobs and careers becoming harder to find and keep (and probably more so in the future), gaming seems to be a good a way to pass the time as anything else. Probably better than opiod addiction.
And probably provides much more social interaction than twitter or Facebook.
The whole description seems like such a judgment call, not only by the "doctors" but by people around the gamer.
Do gamers themselves ever go to the doctor complaining that they just can't kick the addiction? Or do they just turn it off and walk away?
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 18, @05:44PM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by VLM on Monday June 18, @06:18PM
There's a "classic" 1982 movie called "The Toy" which opens with Richard Pryor having nothing better to do all day than play the card game Spades with his equally unemployed buddies, so its not like this is new or strictly video game related.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 18, @05:56PM
I can walk away any time I want.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by BsAtHome on Monday June 18, @06:01PM (1 child)
Once a behavior becomes compulsive you start talking about a disorder. It is unimportant whether the drive is conditioned by a physical or a psychological source. They have both a trait of obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and traditional addiction. However, the treatment always depends highly on all the sources and causes that are involved.
A disorder is a problem, regardless source, once it has consequences for your life up until becoming completely self-destructive. That means that at some stage "using social media" can become an OCD problem. Certainly, computer gaming has the potential for all the classic psychological and physiological markers of a disorder. Not being able to leave your phone/computer, or "online life", for a moment is just one more manifestation of a similar underlying problem.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 18, @06:16PM
Can we mod this up to +5 please? I'm a big gamer myself and dislike the negativity associated with my chosen hobby, but any hobby can be taken to unhealthy levels.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday June 18, @06:10PM
You haven't seen the poker machine zombies, I think.