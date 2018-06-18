18/06/18/134251 story
from the "rogue-engineer" dept.
Head of VW's Audi arrested in Germany over diesel scandal
German authorities arrested the head of Volkswagen's luxury arm Audi on Monday, the most senior company official so far to be detained over the carmaker's emissions test cheating scandal.
Munich prosecutors, who earlier this month widened their probe into Audi, said Rupert Stadler was being held due to fears he might hinder their investigation into the scandal, plunging Volkswagen into a leadership crisis.
News of the arrest comes as Volkswagen's (VW) new group CEO Herbert Diess is trying to introduce a new leadership structure, which includes Stadler, to speed up a shift toward electric vehicles in the wake of its "dieselgate" troubles.
(Score: 3, Informative) by frojack on Monday June 18, @07:18PM
Audi/VW sheds another expendable part.
No sign of pain:
http://www.latimes.com/business/autos/la-fi-hy-vw-sales-20170110-story.html [latimes.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 18, @07:28PM
Who believes that the Munich prosecutor is really going after Audi? European car makers co-opted the whole EU government so they could peddle their Diesels with favorable emissions rules and no enforcement. Germans are good at hiding corruption, but don't forget that Helmut Kohl, the current Chancellor's mentor, orchestrated slush funds and suitcases of cash.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Monday June 18, @08:07PM
Head of Wells Fargo. Head of HSC. Head of Lehman brothers. Head of Bain Capitol. Head of Cerberus Capitol. The list goes on and on with the names of 1%'ers who are fucking the entire country for an extra percentage point in their bonus.
