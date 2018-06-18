Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Google Removes Uber Integration From Google Maps

posted by Fnord666 on Monday June 18, @10:27PM   Printer-friendly
from the hey-hey-good-bye dept.
Mobile

takyon writes:

Uber booking has been removed from Google Maps for Android

Google Maps can no longer be used to book an Uber on Android. It brings the app in line with the iOS version, which lost the feature last summer, as noted by Android Police.

Google has had the ability to show price estimates and pickup wait times for ride-sharing apps for a while. Back in January 2017, Uber alone gained the ability to actually book rides in the Google Maps app by pulling up your account window and hailing your ride without ever leaving the app.

[...] It's not entirely clear why Google is removing the feature. For what it's worth, Alphabet's venture capital business has made a large investment in Lyft.

Also at Ars Technica and 9to5Google.

Original Submission


«  'Martyr of the A10': DNA Leads to France Arrests Over 1987 Murder
Google Removes Uber Integration From Google Maps | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by frojack on Monday June 18, @11:09PM (1 child)

    by frojack (1554) Subscriber Badge on Monday June 18, @11:09PM (#694735) Journal

    January Uber gets privileges.
    October Lyft gets Alphabet Money

    Not entirely clear? FacePalm!

    --
    No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(1)