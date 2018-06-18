18/06/18/2232232 story
Uber booking has been removed from Google Maps for Android
Google Maps can no longer be used to book an Uber on Android. It brings the app in line with the iOS version, which lost the feature last summer, as noted by Android Police.
Google has had the ability to show price estimates and pickup wait times for ride-sharing apps for a while. Back in January 2017, Uber alone gained the ability to actually book rides in the Google Maps app by pulling up your account window and hailing your ride without ever leaving the app.
[...] It's not entirely clear why Google is removing the feature. For what it's worth, Alphabet's venture capital business has made a large investment in Lyft.
Also at Ars Technica and 9to5Google.
