Trump orders creation of space-focused U.S. military branch
U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he was ordering the creation of a sixth branch of the military to focus on space, a move critics said could harm the Air Force.
"It is not enough to merely have an American presence in space. We must have American dominance in space," Trump said before a meeting of his National Space Council. "We are going to have the Air Force and we're going to have the 'Space Force.' Separate but equal. It is going to be something," he said later.
The United States is a member of the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, which bars the stationing of weapons of mass destruction in space and only allows for the use of the moon and other celestial bodies for peaceful purposes.
The idea of a Space Force has been raised before, by Trump and previous administrations, with proponents saying it would make the Pentagon more efficient. It has also faced criticism from senior military officials. Air Force Chief of Staff General David Goldfein told a 2017 congressional hearing that creating a new space branch would "move us in the wrong direction." The Air Force oversees most of the nation's space-related military activity.
The move would require the budgetary approval of the U.S. Congress, which has been divided on the idea.
President Trump orders the creation of new Starship Troopers/Space Marines memes.
We should have a separate "Space" topic on SoylentNews at this point. We are all going to be drafted to fight aliens eventually.
Previously: The United States Space Corps Wants You...
Congressional Panel Puts Plans for a US Space Corps in 2018 Defense Budget
The Case for a U.S. Space Force
US lawmakers have drafted legislation proposing the formation of a new branch of the military called the Space Corps. This new space-orientated military service would join the five other branches of the United States Armed Forces and is intended to manage national security in space.
Last week, the House Armed Service Committee, led by Republican Chairman Mike Rogers and Ranking Member Democrat Jim Cooper, introduced the new legislation claiming that the current national security space systems in the United States are not capable of protecting the country's space assets.
"Not only are there developments by adversaries," says Mr Rogers and Mr Cooper in the committee release, "but we are imposing upon the national security space enterprise a crippling organizational and management structure and an acquisition system that has led to delays and cost-overruns."
Although the proposal establishes the US Space Corps as its own separate military service, it would still be operated from within the Department of the Air Force, in much the same way the US Marine Corps operates from within the Department of the Navy.
Will the space lasers make a 'pew, pew!' sound?
Don't get your hopes up too high about becoming a space marine quite yet. But if the House of Representatives' version of the 2018 defense budget goes through, you may soon be able to enlist in the US Space Corps.
Back in January of 2001, days before the inauguration of President George W. Bush, a commission headed by future Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld warned of a "space Pearl Harbor" and urged a reorganization of the military to put a greater emphasis on warfare in the space domain—defending US communications and intelligence satellites, and if necessary taking out the satellites of adversaries. In their report, the Commission to Assess United States National Security Space Management and Organizations told Congress, "The US is more dependent on space than any other nation... Yet the threat to the US and its allies in and from space does not command the attention it merits."
A few things happened that derailed efforts to change that perceived neglect. But now the House Armed Services Committee (HASC) has breathed new life into those old plans by including a provision in the House version of the 2018 US defense budget that would create a separate military service dedicated to the cause of space as a warfare domain: the US Space Corps. It would also create a separate joint command, the US Space Command, breaking the role out of the US Strategic Command much in the way that was done with the US Cyber Command.
Previously: The United States Space Corps Wants You...
Former NASA astronaut, test pilot, and retired USAF Colonel Terry Virts is itching for a U.S. Space Force:
During my 30 plus years in the Air Force I had the privilege of serving as a pilot for my entire active duty career, with 16 of those years in Air Force Space Command as an astronaut. And I can say unequivocally that the air and space domains are completely different and independent of each other.
[...] If space is a separate domain, worthy of its own uniformed service, what exactly should it comprise, and what would it look like? Today, not only does the Air Force have its own space component, but so does the Army and Navy as well as other government agencies. I propose combining all "title 10" (i.e. combat related forces, as opposed to "title 50" intelligence gathering forces) assets that leave the atmosphere, or return from space, in a newly formed "Space Force," reporting directly to the secretary of Defense.
[...] I believe making this change will actually save money, as duplication is eliminated. It will also improve the quality of support that the joint force commander has at his disposal, as the joint-force space component commander will be entirely focused on providing space domain support to the joint fight, and not on pleasing an Air Force (or Navy or Army) chain of command that may have conflicting priorities.
[...] The time for a new uniformed service, the Space Force, is now. America deserves the most modern, efficient, and innovative military possible, and this will be a critical element in keeping us many steps ahead of our enemies.
Previously: The United States Space Corps Wants You...
Congressional Panel Puts Plans for a US Space Corps in 2018 Defense Budget
(Score: 2) by Kilo110 on Tuesday June 19, @01:38AM (2 children)
I’ve always wanted to be a space marine. Where do I sign up?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday June 19, @02:34AM
At the bottom, of course.
(Score: 1) by bussdriver on Tuesday June 19, @02:51AM
The Marines are not in the Air Force either.
Next this idiot will order something blown up in space and you can forget about us ever getting anything back into space again for a century. Nobody can command a battlefield which anybody can render useless so easily.
This is all about corrupt spending sprees and maybe getting some new kinds of WMD you can actually use.... Literally dropping large rocks on people... and perhaps they get x-ray laser guns working (normal lasers would just be too stupid; but I wouldn't be surprised if we blow a billion on Space Lasers for the Space Force.)
Most STUPID sounding name I've ever heard! Sci-fi is loaded with plenty of good names; did anybody ever use that stupid name?
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 19, @01:38AM (11 children)
This guy knows less about science and space than a jar of Tang.
(Score: 3, Informative) by idiot_king on Tuesday June 19, @01:48AM (1 child)
It's just platitudes. "PAY NO ATTENTION TO THE CHILDREN IN THE CAGES! WE'RE GOIN TO SPACE, BABY! YEEEEEHAWWWWWW"
Also, bonus points to the Orange Idiot for the "Separate but equal" reference. Gunna be a real big win with people who look like me. /s
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 19, @02:40AM
If you didn't pick your nose in public, people wouldn't care so much what you look like.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday June 19, @01:50AM (8 children)
As the article states, the idea predates the Trump Presidency. Check out the Case for a U.S. Space Force [soylentnews.org]. But will forming a new branch of the military save money compared to having the Air Force keep the role of launching/operating satellites, the X-37B, etc.? I think we know the answer.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday June 19, @02:06AM (3 children)
Creating a new bureaucracy to specifically administer space weapons will create chaos (read: opportunity to slide money into new pockets.)
Also, it increases our number of major armed services from 6 to 7 (Army, Navy, AirForce, Marines, Coast Guard, National Guard, and now SPACE FORCE!) Where before we had 120 potential interactions between the branches, now we're moving up to 720 combinations. Chaos, indeed.
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Tuesday June 19, @02:46AM (1 child)
Aren't the Marines technically a branch of the Navy? That would make it a change from 5 to 6.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday June 19, @02:51AM
There's technically, then there's administratively - as far as I can see, the Marines' administration is pretty well siloed away from the Navy.
They all report to the CinC, so technically it's one big team, but something like Space Force will be creating a Marine-like silo in the Air Force, which was itself the "Army Air Corps" when my Grandfather served in WWII.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday June 19, @02:51AM
From six to seven? You might want to count again. The Marine Corps is part of the Navy, just like the Supply Corps, Civil Engineer Corps, Dental Corps, Chaplain Corps, JAG Corps, and the Medical Corps are part of the Navy.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_Navy_staff_corps [wikipedia.org]
https://www.navycs.com/officer/ [navycs.com]
Hawking believes that alien life forms will likely be simple and primitive, or, as they’re known on Earth, Democrats.
(Score: 3, Informative) by ilPapa on Tuesday June 19, @02:18AM (3 children)
That fact does not preclude the fact that Trump announced it today as a way to distract from all the Russia probe problems and the kiddie concentration camps that he's opening up along the border and filling with brown children who have been taken from their families.
This is some straight-up Nazi shit now. We're not even hiding anything any more. We're looking at a white supremacist administration enacting a policy of ethnic cleansing.
A reckoning is coming, though. Count on it.
You are still welcome on my lawn.
(Score: 3, Funny) by SomeGuy on Tuesday June 19, @02:37AM
No, it's orange supremacy. In fact, that is why he wants to create this space force. He wants to return to his home planet of Cheeseball and have them start the invasion.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 19, @02:41AM
It sure is "funny" how conservstives were yelling about camps being built and it turns out they dont mind when it isnt themselves. Im "shocked".
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday June 19, @02:43AM
We're not up to ethnic cleansing yet, what he is (and therefore we are) doing is being the biggest asshole he thinks he can get away with just to frighten brown people into staying out of his orange spray-tan world.
There are no gas chambers, there are no(t a significant number of) killings - there's just a bunch of legal-bureaucratic ratcheting up of TSA and border control nightmare stories into real life: who the fuck is stupid enough to bother with that hassle? deterrents to discourage brown people from even trying to enter the country, much less get legal right to work papers.
It's the same shit they play on the poor: oh, you are starving are you? Well, let's see just how unpleasant we can make this free food, affordable housing, affordable healthcare, etc. You've got a mental disability? Oh, too bad so sad, wait for 18 months while we find somebody to help you navigate the system.
(Score: 2) by mrpg on Tuesday June 19, @02:10AM
Remember, submissions guarantee citizenship.
(Score: 2) by John Miller on Tuesday June 19, @02:11AM (2 children)
I read President Trump's remarks on the White House website. So interesting! He understands that getting control over our border and immigration is so important to America staying first in space. With merit-based immigration, our aerospace industry can hire on a merit basis. Not a lottery! whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/remarks-president-trump-meeting-national-space-council-signing-space-policy-directive-3 [whitehouse.gov]
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday June 19, @02:47AM
Whose merits? Like the Bahamas? Anyone can become a Bahamian citizen, instantly, all you have to do is invest $500,000 in the Bahamian economy, for instance by buying a home or starting a business. Oh, and of that $500K, there's a $50K "processing fee" that gets taken straight off the top and given to the government. Don't have the bread? You're welcome to stay in a hotel, gamble in the casinos, and drink in the bars, maybe charter a diving or fishing trip or two until your tourist visa runs out, then we need you to GTFO and go make some more money to come spend here.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 19, @02:55AM
(where's my --0 Bleargh mod?)
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Tuesday June 19, @02:22AM
Space Force Directive 1742 conveniently excludes President Trump from ever having to serve: "No member of the Force should ever report for active duty in a ginger toupee."
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.