Google is training machines to predict when a patient will die
A woman with late-stage breast cancer went to a hospital, fluids flooding her lungs. She saw two doctors and got a radiology scan. The hospital's computers read her vital signs and estimated a 9.3% chance she would die during her stay.
Then came Google's turn. An new type of algorithm created by the company read up on the woman — 175,639 data points — and rendered its assessment of her death risk: 19.9%. She died in a matter of days.
The harrowing account of the unidentified woman's death was published by Google in May in research highlighting the healthcare potential of neural networks, a form of artificial intelligence software that is particularly good at using data to automatically learn and improve. Google had created a tool that could forecast a host of patient outcomes, including how long people may stay in hospitals, their odds of readmission and chances they will soon die.
What impressed medical experts most was Google's ability to sift through data previously out of reach: notes buried in PDFs or scribbled on old charts. The neural net gobbled up all this unruly information then spat out predictions. And it did so far faster and more accurately than existing techniques. Google's system even showed which records led it to conclusions.
Scalable and accurate deep learning with electronic health records (open, DOI: 10.1038/s41746-018-0029-1) (DX)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 19, @06:43AM
This is, I suppose, not too different in principle from the way insurance companies all over the world calculate the premiums they ask people to pay. A life insurance policy is priced based on how likely it is that the policy holder is going to die within a certain amount of time.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday June 19, @07:23AM
So, both algoes estimated the chances of the woman to leave the hospital alive (that is not die in the hospital) to over 80% - that is, 4 chances out of 5. And that woman actually died.
I know a single case doesn't make a statistically representative data set, so... why exactly should be impressed:
- because the woman died with 80% estimated chances to live (so there is a chance both algos are shit, with the non-Google one twice as shitty)? *or*
- the fact that the PR spin use a single data point to glorify a Google algo?
(Score: 2) by KritonK on Tuesday June 19, @07:26AM
So, we have two algorithms that both predicted that the woman would most likely not die during her stay at the hospital, and we consider Google's algorithm better, because it failed in its prediction by a slightly less wide margin?
Sounds silly to put our faith in an algorithm, just because its prediction was a few percent more towards the actual outcome, but still wide off the mark. It wouldn't be so silly, however, if that algorithm had predicted a >50% probability of death. Would the patient have been refused treatment, which might have worked, because the algorithm had predicted the patient's death?
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Tuesday June 19, @07:43AM
Fooled you again, Google, just as I fooled the Doges of Venice, the Lloyds of London, and the bastard of AIG! Some of us are here just to screw your calcuations, and there are more of us every day. Do you think that is actual data you are getting from Facebook and Cambridge Anuslingus? Oh, how easily the mighty do fall, since they are so stupid! And, "This is why we cannot have White Supremacy". Fuching Actuarials.
