from the oblig-xkcd-644 dept.
Australian Broadcast Corporation follows-up on a 3 months old story:
Biohacker Meow-Ludo Disco Gamma Meow-Meow who was fined for implanting an Opal Card chip into his hand has had his conviction overturned. [...] Mr Meow-Meow appealed against the conviction in the District Court and today it was quashed. District court judge Dina Yehia took into account his good character, while describing the case as "highly unusual ... involving a unique set of circumstances."
[...] She said that, while there were legal issues of general deterrence, she was of the view that the objective seriousness of the offence fell towards the lower end of the range, if not the bottom.
The previous story offers the context:
Meow-Ludo Disco Gamma Meow-Meow, 33, surgically implanted an Opal Card chip into his hand last year, so that he could swipe on and off without using a card. Transport authorities charged him for using public transport without a valid ticket and for not producing a ticket to transport officers. Mr Meow-Meow pleaded guilty to both offences at Newtown Local Court. He was fined $220 for breaching the Opal Card terms of use and was ordered to pay $1,000 in legal costs.
The lawyer representing Mr Meow Meow argued that transport legislation had advanced to include methods of contactless payment through MasterCard and some smart phones. He said that the law should adapt to all available technologies including implantable tech. But Magistrate Michael Quinn said, while the legislation may catch up with technology in the future, the law of the day must be followed.
Outside court, Mr Meow Meow said he was disappointed both offences were not dismissed and that he was ordered to pay legal costs. Despite the decision, Mr Meow Meow said he would continue to experiment with implanted technology. He said he was planning to push the boundary even further, replacing his Opal chip with one that will hold all of his personal information, including credit cards and memberships.
Why wait until the govt chips you when you can use you freedom and DIY? (large grin)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 19, @02:25PM (1 child)
Meow Meow Dipshit is the script-kiddie of biohackers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 19, @02:51PM
I had a cat named that once.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Tuesday June 19, @02:33PM (2 children)
Why was he granted an appeal if he plead guilty?
Incompetent legal counsel?
If the embedded chip worked, and the machine accepted it as a form of payment, then there was no crime in the first place.
(Score: 1) by nitehawk214 on Tuesday June 19, @02:39PM (1 child)
He who represents himself has a fool for a client.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Tuesday June 19, @02:47PM
Quote original story:
So he had a lawyer for the first go, and presumably for the appeal.
So what exactly was your point?
(Score: 2) by ilsa on Tuesday June 19, @02:33PM (2 children)
Is that seriously his name?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 19, @02:41PM (1 child)
In civilized countries you can change your name to whatever you want.
I wouldn't like to be this guys' kid though.
Somehow I don't think this name will lead to the right kind of popularity in school.
Although, if I were a judge, I would allow the kid to change their name before the age of 18.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Tuesday June 19, @02:50PM
Changing names existed long before civilized countries, in fact long before countries at all.
It was usually the refuge of scoundrels.
