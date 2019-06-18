from the why-not? dept.
There's no excuse: All Android phones (even Samsung's) should run stock Android
When [Google's Android One] platform was unveiled at I/O in 2014, it was squarely targeted at emerging markets. With a mission to "bring high-quality smartphones to as many people as possible," Android One was meant to bring a clean, unadulterated KitKit[sic] experience (the current version at the time), to handsets short on specs and storage.
Nokia has taken a different approach with Android One. Earlier this year parent company HMD made the bold decision to switch to Android One for its entire family of phones, from the budget-minded Nokia 3.1 to the Snapdragon 835-powered Nokia 8 Sirocco. That means when you buy a Nokia phone you're getting the peace of mind that you'll get updates, and timely ones at that, for at least two years, and security patches for three years.
Or, as Juho Sarvikas, chief product officer at parent company HMD Global puts it, "pure and secure and up to date." That's something that can't be said for for than 90 percent of Android phones, based on the latest Oreo adoption numbers. And it's time the leading Android phone makers start closing the gap.
(Score: 2) by cubancigar11 on Tuesday June 19, @05:09PM (2 children)
I have been using MIUI for last 5 years and I think it is better than all the other flavors.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 19, @05:26PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 19, @05:40PM
Well, MIUI is just a launcher so it's still stock where it counts.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 19, @05:11PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 19, @05:25PM (2 children)
What a disgrace. Try 5-8 years. Much closer to the real life expectancy of the hardware.
(Score: 3, Informative) by DannyB on Tuesday June 19, @05:36PM (1 child)
The purpose of a non-replaceable battery is to limit that 5-8 year hardware life to the 2 year life of the battery.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 19, @05:45PM
Which has only managed to make me use my phone less and be more power conscious!
Feature not a bug?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 19, @05:26PM (1 child)
It certainly isn't AOSP, which is total perfunctory trash.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DannyB on Tuesday June 19, @05:35PM
Not AOSP.
But rather unmodified Android. Only the bare stock applications that make the device useful. Dialer, Browser, Contacts, Camera, etc. Basically exactly what comes on the Pixel, and formerly Nexus phones from Google.
And . . . the Play Store.
NO BLOATWARE. No special craptacular offers. No free trials. If I'm going to have to suffer through a trial, then you should have to pay me for my suffering.
I can install everything else that I need from the Play Store.
(and as a developer, I can install everything else I need through ADB)
When I got my Nexus 6P, it was joy to have a phone free of crapware. Like an almost blank slate. I could fill it with apps of MY choosing. And avoid offensive apps like FaceTwit, Instagag, etc.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 19, @05:50PM (1 child)
All Android phones should run Replicant. There shouldn't be any proprietary software on my phone.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday June 19, @06:13PM
Feel free to setup all the layers of the ecosystem and open-source it for the rest of us.