Several sites are reporting, without reference to IBM's activities 70 years ago, that Microsoft's contact with ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) is drawing fire online. The Computer Business Review includes a quote from Microsoft now missing from their press release:
"ICE's decision to accelerate IT modernization using Azure Government will help them innovate faster while reducing the burden of legacy IT. The agency is currently implementing transformative technologies for homeland security and public safety, and we're proud to support this work with our mission-critical cloud," he wrote.
KUOW radio writes on their web site that Microsoft is facing outrage their for blog post touting ICE contract:
As outrage grew online, a Microsoft employee quietly removed mention of ICE from the January press release this morning. Social media users noticed that, too. The company has since restored the press release's original language, and called its removal a "mistake."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 19, @06:55PM (2 children)
So last week we get a story of how Sony is screwing over their own console owners re: Fortnite [soylentnews.org], and how they are too inept to deal with it. Now Microsoft says "hold my beer".
How on earth do they think no one is watching or that no one will notice? The internet never forgets.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 19, @07:12PM
Meanwhile all that 'watching' and 'noticing' has no effect on market share and revenues. SNAFU!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Thexalon on Tuesday June 19, @07:21PM
The Internet never forgets, but people do all the time, and that insulates the company from damage when they do something they shouldn't have.
As a simple example, there was a ton of outrage about United Airlines dragging a doctor off a plane in April of last year. Lots of people were saying things like "I'm going to boycott United Airlines!" But do you know what that did to United's revenue the next quarter? Approximately nothing. And I'm guessing you had forgotten about that incident until I brought it up, and as a result that wouldn't have affected whether you bought a ticket to fly with them.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Thexalon on Tuesday June 19, @06:57PM
IBM didn't do anything worse than Coca-Cola, BMW, Volkswagon, DuPont, JP Morgan, and lots of other companies. Which is to say, they did business with the Nazis, but that wasn't unusual, because the only side corporations are ever on is that of making more money for their shareholders. Business has never, ever, been opposed to dictators, so long as the dictators in question are willing to do business on their terms, and they also have never had any kind of interest in preserving the human rights of anybody other than that of their directors and upper management.
Also in IBM's defense, unlike some of the other names I just mentioned, the company and Thomas Watson probably weren't involved in a fascist plot to overthrow the US government in the 1930's [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 19, @07:05PM
Does that even MEAN anything? What so they are outsourcing their severs and shit? It is cool not to know where your data is?
(Score: 3, Informative) by frojack on Tuesday June 19, @07:09PM (1 child)
As long as there is an official government agency wanting to buy (insert anything here) there will be companies willing to sell.
The nerd rage from those that want to eliminate borders (while wondering why nobody can make a living wage) isn't going to change that.
Amazon is currently getting picketed in Seattle over selling their Facial Recognition system to Police. Stonewalling, as you would expect.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 19, @07:24PM
We do need to eliminate borders! People have a right to go and live where they want. Discrimination based of place of birth is just as bad as that based on skin color, gender, etc. You just have to make it flow both ways. They come here for the money, we go there to civilize the savages. Start with enforcing traffic laws and the use of indoor plumbing. And the universal pay scale could be the equivalent of a case of beer per hour.
We should be at least as free as caribou to go where the food is.
(Score: 2) by suburbanitemediocrity on Tuesday June 19, @07:11PM
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 19, @07:12PM (1 child)
Deporting illegal immigrants is now comparable to gassing 6 million Jews? Usually when an adult is detained by law enforcement, they are separated from their children.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 19, @07:39PM
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 19, @07:32PM
Ice's job is to enforce the border
Why is this a problem?
Theres something like 25 million illegals in this country.
And if news reports are to be believed, another 2000 kids (and their families) have showed up in the last 6 weeks alone.
We are destined to become another central american country if this continues..
If parents don't want their kids taken from them then don't cross into another country illegally.
Sheesh, why is this so hard to understand..
(Score: 2) by stretch611 on Tuesday June 19, @07:34PM (1 child)
Yes, I am using linux exclusively right now... Back in the 90's I was even using OS/2.
I have referred to Microsoft as, Micro$oft, "Micro & soft", and just plain M$ among other things.
HOWEVER, as much as I hate Microsoft, holding them to blame over the recent ICE policies is pointless.
They are a business.... They sign deals to provide services to many different companies all the time... and quite honestly, government contracts are usually quite lucrative and highly sought after.
How many companies run background and ethical checks when doing business with the federal government? I doubt there are many at all if any.
Microsoft should not be held accountable for ICE policies just because they provide cloud services. Now, if Microsoft was developing horse whips designed to brutally flay the skin of the children's bodies and enhance their screams while they are being torn away from their families, that would be a different story.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 19, @07:42PM
I see. This is so we can quantify innocence measured in 'degrees of separation'? Sorry, man, the foot soldiers doing the general's dirty work are the evil ones.