The FreeBSD Foundation has announced that the name FreeBSD turns 25 years old on 2018-06-19. The mailing list archives contain a thread about name selection with with a message containing the following suggestion
How about just simply "FreeBSD"? No confusion, no fuss, seems like a good compromise to me. :-)
(Score: 3, Funny) by jasassin on Tuesday June 19, @08:02PM (1 child)
Do birthdays count when you're already dead?
