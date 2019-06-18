Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Musk Alleges Tesla Model 3 Production Has Been Sabotaged, According To CNBC

posted by janrinok on Tuesday June 19, @09:33PM   Printer-friendly
Business

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has accused a Tesla employee of "quite extensive and damaging sabotage to our operations," according to an email obtained by CNBC. In the all-hands email to Tesla staff, Musk wrote that the employee had made "direct code changes" to the company's production systems, as well as exporting "large amounts" of Tesla's data to unknown third parties.

According to Musk's email, the unnamed employee claimed he had become disgruntled after failing to receive a promotion. However, the Tesla CEO also suggested the alleged saboteur could have been working with short sellers, oil and gas companies—whom he described as "sometimes not super nice"—or "the multitude of big gas/diesel car company competitors." Of this last group, Musk reminded his employees that, since the traditional OEMs have been known to cheat emissions tests, "maybe they're willing to cheat in other ways."

[...] Tesla has faced plenty of criticism about its ongoing troubles in ramping up Model 3 production. But that may have been unwarranted if those problems were due to sabotage. We reached out to Tesla regarding CNBC's story, but the company declined to comment at this time.

Original Submission


«  FreeBSD Celebrates 25th Anniversary, Tuesday, June 19th
Musk Alleges Tesla Model 3 Production Has Been Sabotaged, According To CNBC | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 6 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday June 19, @09:46PM

    by takyon (881) Subscriber Badge <reversethis-{gro ... s} {ta} {noykat}> on Tuesday June 19, @09:46PM (#695307) Journal

    Get in here kurenai, it's habbening! (At least it's not SpaceX.)

    If this is a "boy who cried wolf" play to keep the stock from tanking, Musk will never live this down. Even if the sabotage is true, will it help him get the company back on track and hitting/exceeding production targets? ie. How bad was the alleged sabotage, and if fixed, how much will Tesla's production rate increase? And forget about extracting money from any backers of sabotage, since that would mean a years long court battle.

    --
    [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 19, @09:47PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 19, @09:47PM (#695308)

    The search for a scapegoat started. This means that Musk will have to surrender some position, and there is no way to cover it up. He also preemptively attacked the likely critics. A sad sight.

  • (Score: 2) by frojack on Tuesday June 19, @09:51PM (1 child)

    by frojack (1554) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday June 19, @09:51PM (#695312) Journal

    http://money.cnn.com/2018/06/19/technology/tesla-fire-musk-note/index.html [cnn.com]

    In an email to Tesla employees late Sunday night, CEO Elon Musk says that an unnamed employee admitted to sabotaging the company's Freemont, California plant.

    And of course CNN never lies.
    Also at https://www.pcmag.com/news/361924/elon-musk-tesla-is-a-victim-of-sabotage [pcmag.com]

    Odd that Arthur's submission missed this fact.

    --
    No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.

  • (Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Tuesday June 19, @09:58PM

    by tangomargarine (667) on Tuesday June 19, @09:58PM (#695316)

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk has accused a Tesla employee of "quite extensive and damaging sabotage to our operations," according to an email obtained by CNBC. In the all-hands email to Tesla staff, Musk wrote that the employee had made "direct code changes" to the company's production systems

    No code reviews at Tesla, eh?

    --
    "Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(1)