Tesla CEO Elon Musk has accused a Tesla employee of "quite extensive and damaging sabotage to our operations," according to an email obtained by CNBC. In the all-hands email to Tesla staff, Musk wrote that the employee had made "direct code changes" to the company's production systems, as well as exporting "large amounts" of Tesla's data to unknown third parties.
According to Musk's email, the unnamed employee claimed he had become disgruntled after failing to receive a promotion. However, the Tesla CEO also suggested the alleged saboteur could have been working with short sellers, oil and gas companies—whom he described as "sometimes not super nice"—or "the multitude of big gas/diesel car company competitors." Of this last group, Musk reminded his employees that, since the traditional OEMs have been known to cheat emissions tests, "maybe they're willing to cheat in other ways."
[...] Tesla has faced plenty of criticism about its ongoing troubles in ramping up Model 3 production. But that may have been unwarranted if those problems were due to sabotage. We reached out to Tesla regarding CNBC's story, but the company declined to comment at this time.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday June 19, @09:46PM
Get in here kurenai, it's habbening! (At least it's not SpaceX.)
If this is a "boy who cried wolf" play to keep the stock from tanking, Musk will never live this down. Even if the sabotage is true, will it help him get the company back on track and hitting/exceeding production targets? ie. How bad was the alleged sabotage, and if fixed, how much will Tesla's production rate increase? And forget about extracting money from any backers of sabotage, since that would mean a years long court battle.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 19, @09:47PM (1 child)
The search for a scapegoat started. This means that Musk will have to surrender some position, and there is no way to cover it up. He also preemptively attacked the likely critics. A sad sight.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday June 19, @09:53PM
It would have been easy to believe the sabotage story months ago, but with stuff like this coming out, you have to wonder if it is just a desperate strategy to keep the hype train moving full speed ahead:
Elon Musk's Pravda: "'Rate My Professor' but for Journalists" [soylentnews.org]
Why did it take so long to discover the sabotage? Has it been going on for months? For what purpose is Musk working/sleeping in the factory 24/7 [electrek.co]? Maybe to clean up after "sabotage"?
Whether or not sabotage did happen, what effect will this email have on the employees? Musk is known for being a tough boss that stresses his employees, but now severe paranoia will be thrown into the mix.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Tuesday June 19, @09:51PM (1 child)
http://money.cnn.com/2018/06/19/technology/tesla-fire-musk-note/index.html [cnn.com]
In an email to Tesla employees late Sunday night, CEO Elon Musk says that an unnamed employee admitted to sabotaging the company's Freemont, California plant.
And of course CNN never lies.
Also at https://www.pcmag.com/news/361924/elon-musk-tesla-is-a-victim-of-sabotage [pcmag.com]
Odd that Arthur's submission missed this fact.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday June 19, @09:54PM
The source is still the Musk email, so grain of salt. Let's see the employee fess up in an apology video, or get prosecuted for it.
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Tuesday June 19, @09:58PM
No code reviews at Tesla, eh?
