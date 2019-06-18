Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 16 submissions in the queue.

YouTube’s Piracy Filter Blocks MIT Courses, Blender Videos, and More

posted by janrinok on Tuesday June 19, @10:54PM   Printer-friendly
from the unintended-consequences-or-not dept.
Digital Liberty

canopic jug writes:

YouTube's ContentID system blocks videos alleged to infringe on copyright. Lately it has been coming down on a great many highly visible, legitimate videos. YouTube is apparently taking its time in resolving the problem.

Several popular YouTube accounts, including those belonging to 'MIT OpenCourseWare' and the 'Blender Foundation,' have had all their videos blocked. People who try to access the videos are informed that they are not available in their country, suggesting that YouTube's piracy filters have been triggered. It's unclear, however, who or what is to blame.

Source TorrentFreak : YouTube's Piracy Filter Blocks MIT Courses, Blender Videos, and More (Updated)

Original Submission


«  Musk Alleges Tesla Model 3 Production Has Been Sabotaged, According To CNBC
YouTube’s Piracy Filter Blocks MIT Courses, Blender Videos, and More | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)