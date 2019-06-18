18/06/19/1422247 story
posted by janrinok on Tuesday June 19, @10:54PM
from the unintended-consequences-or-not dept.
YouTube's ContentID system blocks videos alleged to infringe on copyright. Lately it has been coming down on a great many highly visible, legitimate videos. YouTube is apparently taking its time in resolving the problem.
Several popular YouTube accounts, including those belonging to 'MIT OpenCourseWare' and the 'Blender Foundation,' have had all their videos blocked. People who try to access the videos are informed that they are not available in their country, suggesting that YouTube's piracy filters have been triggered. It's unclear, however, who or what is to blame.
Source TorrentFreak : YouTube's Piracy Filter Blocks MIT Courses, Blender Videos, and More (Updated)
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday June 19, @11:02PM
The scale of ContentID/demonetization/etc. madness exceeds anything that could possibly be encompassed by this story. I guess the news here is that some big+legit channels have been hit by it. They are the channels most likely to get the mistake resolved in their favor...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P_MJbgO7SF0 [youtube.com]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]