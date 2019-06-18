from the hacking-for-freedom-fries dept.
Ex-CIA Employee Charged In Leak Of Classified Hacking Tools
A former CIA employee was charged Monday with leaking information on CIA hacking tools to Wikileaks.
Joshua Adam Schulte, 29, was charged with the theft of classified national defense information in a 13-count indictment handed down by a grand jury, the Justice Department said Monday. According to the indictment, Schulte stole the classified information from a CIA network in 2016 and then transmitted it to an organization that was unidentified in the indictment.
Schulte is also accused of intentionally damaging a CIA computer system, deleting records of his activities and blocking others from accessing the system. Schulte is currently in custody on child pornography charges. He's pleaded not guilty to those charges.
The leaks, which Wikileaks called "Vault 7," revealed tools used by the CIA to hack phones, TVs and computers as part of its investigations. The disclosures showed the lengths to which government investigators go to access electronic evidence, tailoring hacks for specific smart TVs, for example.
[...] "Schulte utterly betrayed this nation and downright violated his victims. As an employee of the CIA, Schulte took an oath to protect this country, but he blatantly endangered it by the transmission of classified Information," William F. Sweeney Jr., head of the New York FBI office, said in a statement Monday.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 20, @05:42AM
So ... seeing how it all turned out, how likely is it that the initial child porn accusations were completely manufactured? Keep that in mind, anytime you see it happening again.
The US is not governed by the rule of law anymore. It is governed by the rule of might, and the law is just a fig leaf to hide it from the gullibles. So do not anger the mighty, or they will ruin your life, if only to strike fear into the hearts of other opponents (not enemies!).