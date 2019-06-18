from the here-we-go-again dept.
The US Air Force has kicked off the procurement for another round of wing replacements for A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft, known affectionately by many as the Warthog. With new wings, the A-10s will help fill a gap left by the delayed volume delivery of F-35A fighters, which were intended to take over the A-10's close air support (CAS) role in "contested environments"—places where enemy aircraft or modern air defenses would pose a threat to supporting aircraft. For now, the A-10 is being used largely in uncontested environments, where the greatest danger pilots face is small arms fire or possibly a Stinger-like man-portable air defense system (MANPADS) missile. But the Warthog is also being deployed to Eastern Europe as part of the NATO show of strength in response to Russia.
While the A-10 will keep flying through 2025 under current plans, Air Force leadership has perceived (or was perhaps convinced to see) a need for an aircraft that could take over the A-10's role in low-intensity and uncontested environments—something relatively inexpensive and easy to maintain that could be flown from relatively unimproved airfields to conduct armed reconnaissance, interdiction, and close air support missions. The replacement would also double as advanced trainer aircraft for performing weapons qualifications and keeping pilots' flight-time numbers up.
So, last year the Air Force kicked off the Light Attack Experiment (OA-X), a four-aircraft competition to determine what would best fit that bill.
Could we please get some clarification between when we are talking about the A-10 Warthog ground attack plane that Americans use to kill friendly forces like the Brits in Iraq, and some alleged English highway where British murdering perverts leave their victims? Thank you.
You're just anti-Brrrt: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NvIJvPj_pjE [youtube.com]
Yes, but I am pro-Brexit! England for Anglo-Saxon invaders, I say!
And, oh, my apologies! A French Highway in Britain.
"But you're French! What are you doing in England?"
"Go way, or I will taunt you a second thyme! Pffft! Pffft!"
Putting a prop up front impedes visibility. It was justified prior to jet engines because twin-engine planes were expensive and pusher props have numerous issues: hit by ice off the wings, engine overheating, ground strike, etc.
We can and should make a few modest upgrades. Recently, geared turbofans became viable. This increases efficiency. There are new types of armor, so we can make a plane tougher than the A-10, or we can use the weight savings to carry more ammo. We can upgrade the targeting, even tracking shells in flight like the CIWS does.
The general design of the A-10 is excellent.
Imagine the F35A for close air support, aka "low and slow"... The only time the F35A is capable of low and slow is on the runway.
Even compared to the other F35s, the F35A is the worst. The F35C has larger wings and is at least capable of going slow enough to land on a carrier, while the F35B can technically go as slow as you want, though only with an empty tank.
Not that the F35 is fast. It's still the slowest fighter plane outside of a museum (it's slower than a Russian White Swan bomber). It's the jack of all trades, master of none.
Well, if the air space is uncontested, then the enemy obviously doesn't have a lot of game, and army grunts can handle things on the ground by themselves.
Kinda of the cowardly American approach. I prefer the Browncoats. "We are just too pretty for God to let us die!"