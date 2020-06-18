Stories
Samsung Ordered to Pay $400 Million in FinFET Patent Infringement Case

takyon writes:

Samsung Told to Pay $400 Million in FinFet Patent Dispute

Samsung Electronics Co. was told to pay $400 million after a federal jury in Texas said it infringed a patent owned by the licensing arm of a South Korean university. Samsung pledged to appeal.

Qualcomm Inc. and GlobalFoundries Inc. also were found to have infringed the patent but weren't told to pay any damages to the licensing arm of the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, one of South Korea's top research universities.

The dispute centers on technology known as FinFet, a type of transistor that boosts performance and reduces power consumption for increasingly smaller chips. KAIST IP US, the university's licensing arm, claimed in its initial complaint that Samsung was dismissive of the FinFet research at first, believing it would be a fad. That all changed when rival Intel Corp. started licensing the invention and developing its own products, according to KAIST IP.

Patent: Double-gate FinFET device and fabricating method thereof.

Also at AnandTech.

