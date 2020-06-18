Stories
Cryptography is the Bombe: Britain's Enigma-Cracker on Display in New Home

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday June 21, @03:52AM
from the this-museum's-the-bomb(e) dept.
Hardware

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for BoyceMagooglyMonkey

The UK National Museum of Computing will open its new Bombe gallery this weekend at Bletchley Park in Milton Keynes after a successful crowdfunding campaign to put the WWII code-breaking machines on display.

"We even hope to have a Colossus operator veteran present so that they can exchange notes – something they could never do during the war!" said the museum in a statement.

The Bombe was developed as part of Britain's efforts to break Nazi Germany's military ciphers and intercept war plans. Cryptologists used the electro-mechanical machines to speed up their deciphering of Germany's Enigma messages.

"Visitors will be able to see the world-famous Bombe reconstruction in action and learn how it broke Enigma messages – and compare it to the acclaimed working Colossus reconstruction and discover how it was the key to breaking Lorenz messages," the museum added.

[...] Saturday, 23 June, the day that the Bombe gallery opens to the public, is also Alan Turing's 106th birthday. Wartime re-enactors "will bring the history alive and give a sense of the wartime atmosphere" on the day, while families are encouraged to enjoy a cream tea and some retro computer games.

Source: https://www.theregister.co.uk/2018/06/19/tnmoc_bombe_gallery_opening/

