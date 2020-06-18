from the this-museum's-the-bomb(e) dept.
Submitted via IRC for BoyceMagooglyMonkey
The UK National Museum of Computing will open its new Bombe gallery this weekend at Bletchley Park in Milton Keynes after a successful crowdfunding campaign to put the WWII code-breaking machines on display.
"We even hope to have a Colossus operator veteran present so that they can exchange notes – something they could never do during the war!" said the museum in a statement.
The Bombe was developed as part of Britain's efforts to break Nazi Germany's military ciphers and intercept war plans. Cryptologists used the electro-mechanical machines to speed up their deciphering of Germany's Enigma messages.
"Visitors will be able to see the world-famous Bombe reconstruction in action and learn how it broke Enigma messages – and compare it to the acclaimed working Colossus reconstruction and discover how it was the key to breaking Lorenz messages," the museum added.
[...] Saturday, 23 June, the day that the Bombe gallery opens to the public, is also Alan Turing's 106th birthday. Wartime re-enactors "will bring the history alive and give a sense of the wartime atmosphere" on the day, while families are encouraged to enjoy a cream tea and some retro computer games.
Source: https://www.theregister.co.uk/2018/06/19/tnmoc_bombe_gallery_opening/
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Thursday June 21, @04:21AM
Last time I want round Bletchley Park, there was a replica Bombe on display. It was shown operating.
I think that all that has happened is that they moved the replica Bombe to a new location. BFD.
The Bombe can be seen on display in this picture:
http://www.cryptomuseum.com/crypto/bombe/img/bombe_replica_small.jpg [cryptomuseum.com]
More info:
http://www.cryptomuseum.com/crypto/bombe/ [cryptomuseum.com]