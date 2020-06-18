Stories
IEEE Releases the International Roadmap for Devices and Systems (IRDS)

IEEE, the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for humanity, today announced the release of the 2017 edition of the International Roadmap for Devices and Systems (IRDS), building upon 15 years of projecting technology needs for evolving the semiconductor and computer industries. The IRDS is an IEEE Standards Association (IEEE-SA) Industry Connections (IC) Program sponsored by the IEEE Rebooting Computing (IEEE RC) Initiative, which has taken a lead in building a comprehensive view of the devices, components, systems, architecture, and software that comprise the global computing ecosystem.

According to Paolo A. Gargini, IEEE and Japan Society of Applied Physics (JSAP) Fellow, and Chairman of IRDS, "Over the past decade the structure and requirements of the electronics industry have evolved well beyond the semiconductor's industry requirements. In line with the changes in the new electronics ecosystem, the 2017 IRDS has integrated system requirements with device requirements and identified some new powerful solutions that will support and revolutionize the electronics industry for the next 15 years."

According to William Tonti, IEEE Fellow and IEEE Future Directions Sr. Director, "The IRDS presents an end-to-end continuum of computing as requirements evolve into multiple platforms."

Source: https://www.hpcwire.com/off-the-wire/ieee-releases-the-international-roadmap-for-devices-and-systems-irds/

  • (Score: 2) by Gaaark on Thursday June 21, @02:33AM

    by Gaaark (41) Subscriber Badge on Thursday June 21, @02:33AM (#695958) Homepage Journal

    The 2017 edition, huh?

    Good to know they publish quickly.

  • (Score: 2) by black6host on Thursday June 21, @02:37AM

    by black6host (3827) Subscriber Badge on Thursday June 21, @02:37AM (#695962) Journal

    From the TFS:

    According to William Tonti, IEEE Fellow and IEEE Future Directions Sr. Director, "The IRDS presents an end-to-end continuum of computing as requirements evolve into multiple platforms."

    I'm sure that these fine fellows are all fine Fellows but that really sounds like MBA speak to me, lol.

