Canada Becomes the Second Nation to Legalize Cannabis

posted by mrpg on Thursday June 21, @10:00AM   Printer-friendly
from the let's-bet-on-the-third dept.
News

takyon writes:

Canada becomes second nation in the world to legalize marijuana

Recreational marijuana use will soon be legal in Canada after the Senate passed a "historic" bill on Tuesday with a vote of 52-29. Canada is only the second country in the world -- and the first G7 nation -- to implement legislation to permit a nationwide marijuana market. In the neighboring US, nine states and the District of Columbia now allow for recreational marijuana use, and 30 allow for medical use.

Bill C-45, otherwise known as the Cannabis Act, stems from a campaign pledge of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to keep marijuana away from underage users and reduce related crime. The act to legalize the recreational use of weed was first introduced on April 13, 2017, and was later passed at the House of Commons in November. The Senate passage of the bill was the final hurdle in the process.

Uruguay was the first country to legalize marijuana's production, sale and consumption in December 2013.

Also at CBC, BBC, NPR, Reuters, and The Guardian.

Original Submission


Canada Becomes the Second Nation to Legalize Cannabis
  • (Score: 2) by Gaaark on Thursday June 21, @10:08AM (1 child)

    by Gaaark (41) Subscriber Badge on Thursday June 21, @10:08AM (#696117) Homepage Journal

    He just wanted to be able to smoke it legally, but "OMG, think of the children!"

    Would rather he'd reformed the electoral system: you know....done something important to help Canadians.

    --- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---

    • (Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday June 21, @10:10AM

      by takyon (881) Subscriber Badge <reversethis-{gro ... s} {ta} {noykat}> on Thursday June 21, @10:10AM (#696119) Journal

      done something important to help Canadians.

      http://www.wbur.org/hereandnow/2018/06/20/canada-marijuana-industry-legalization [wbur.org]

      By the end of the year, Canopy executives plan to stretch even further by hiring another 2,500 people.

      The company is also busy expanding its factory in Smiths Falls, and that alone is noteworthy in a rural part of Canada that has been devastated by globalization.

      For more than 40 years, the town was known as the "chocolate capital of Ontario," according to Mayor Shawn Pankow. The Hershey's Chocolate logo was even painted on the Smiths Falls water tower. But in 2008, the company shut down its operation there.

      "Oh, angry," says Pankow, describing the mood in town when Hershey's left and moved many of the local jobs to Mexico. "They took 600 jobs, and a big part of our local economy, and huge part of our identity with them."

      And the hits kept coming. A home for the developmentally disabled closed and took 830 more jobs with it, according to an estimate by the town's Heritage House Museum. Stanley Tools also shuttered its operation — another 175 jobs, gone.

      "That was devastating," says Nancy Evoy, who lost her job making Oh Henry! candy bars on the Hershey factory floor. "When I was at Hershey I was between $22 and $23 an hour. And when Hershey's left I went to minimum wage."

      A decade later, Canopy has moved into the building. Evoy is one of several former Hershey's employees back working at their old haunts — helping make cannabis oil instead of peanut butter cups.

      [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]

  • (Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday June 21, @10:08AM (1 child)

    by takyon (881) Subscriber Badge <reversethis-{gro ... s} {ta} {noykat}> on Thursday June 21, @10:08AM (#696118) Journal

    New anthem [youtube.com]

    (air horns blare)

    Canada Is Fertile Ground For The Global Marijuana Industry [wbur.org]

    "Canadian businesses have become by far the largest cannabis businesses in the world," says Kris Krane, president of 4Front Ventures, a U.S.-based marijuana investment firm.

    Krane argues the lenient federal approach to marijuana law in Canada means the United States is falling behind. The U.S. is "literally giving the next billion-dollar industry — the next internet boom — to the Canadians," he says.

    [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 21, @10:45AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 21, @10:45AM (#696127)

      yes, we must not allow a marijuana gap !!!!!

