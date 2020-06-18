Adobe today announced a slew of updates and integrations across Adobe Document Cloud, its suite of cloud-based apps for converting and processing PDFs. The company's free document scanning app for Android and iOS, Adobe Scan, is getting some improvements thanks to machine learning. Adobe Sign, its electronic signature service, is now deeply integrated with Microsoft Dynamics and offers access to LinkedIn customer details, plus a self-service tool for fielding GDPR requests. And starting this week, enterprise and team Acrobat DC users who subscribe to Office 365 can create PDFs from the ribbon menu in the web-based versions of Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneDrive, and SharePoint.

[...] In September 2017, Microsoft partnered with Adobe to make Adobe Sign the "preferred e-signature solution" for its customers. Expanding on that collaboration, Sign and Adobe PDF are gaining new integrations with Microsoft Dynamics and Office 365.

Specifically, Microsoft Dynamics customers can now pull customer data from LinkedIn Sales Navigator and embed Adobe Sign into Dynamics workflows. In addition, Adobe Sign has been granted authorization from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP), an assessment and authorization program to which U.S. federal agencies must adhere, and includes a privacy administrator role that includes the aforementioned GDPR request tool.

On the Office 365 side of things, new shortcuts in the ribbon of Word, Excel, and PowerPoint web apps allow you to convert documents into PDFs with optional password protection. Adobe PDF archiving, conversion, and distribution tools are also now available from within OneDrive and SharePoint.