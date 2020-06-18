from the please-join-my-botnet dept.
Malicious hackers are mass exploiting a critical vulnerability in D-Link DSL routers in an attempt to make them part of Satori, the potent Internet-of-things botnet that is used to take down websites and mine digital coins, researchers said.
[...] Over the past five days, researchers said, Satori has started mass exploiting a critical vulnerability in the D-Link DSL 2750B, a combination router and DSL modem that's used by subscribers of Verizon and other ISPs. Attack code exploiting the two-year-old remote code-execution vulnerability was published last month, although Satori's customized payload delivers a worm. That means infections can spread from device to device with no end-user interaction required. D-Link's website doesn't show a patch being available for the unindexed vulnerability, and D-Link representatives didn't respond to an email seeking comment for this post.
[...] It's not immediately clear what people with a vulnerable D-Link device can do to protect themselves from these attacks. Ars has asked both D-Link and Radware to provide guidance. In the meantime, people using one should strongly consider replacing it.
Source: https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2018/06/widely-used-d-link-modemrouter-under-mass-attack-by-potent-iot-botnet/
