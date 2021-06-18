Dr. Atul Gawande — the prominent physician, prolific writer, and all-around health care celebrity — will become the chief executive of the new health care company launched by Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, and JPMorgan Chase, the three companies announced Wednesday.

Gawande, a surgeon at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston who teaches at Harvard's medical and public health schools, will take charge of the new organization July 9. In a note sent to friends and colleagues, Gawande said that he is not giving up his positions at Harvard or the Brigham and that he will keep writing, including for the New Yorker. But he said he will transition from being executive director to chairman of Ariadne Labs, which works on solving problems in health systems around the world.

The new company will be based in Boston.

[...] Not much has been revealed about the new health care enterprise from the three corporate giants; in the release Wednesday, it doesn't even have a name. The new organization is meant to come up with ways to address the health care costs for the companies' employees, though its founders have indicated they hope that it comes up with solutions that could be spread across the entire U.S. health system.