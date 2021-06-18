PALO ALTO, Calif., June 18, 2018 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) today announced its collaboration with Sandia National Laboratories and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to deliver the world's largest Arm supercomputer. As part of the Vanguard program, Astra, the new Arm-based system, will be used by the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) to run advanced modeling and simulation workloads for addressing areas such as national security, energy and science.

[...] Astra will be deployed at Sandia National Laboratories and will run on the HPE Apollo 70. This purpose-built HPC platform is based on the Cavium ThunderX2 Arm processor. Astra is comprised of over 145,000 cores in 2,592 dual-processor servers and offers greater density with four compute nodes in a 2U form factor.