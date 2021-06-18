from the hyperlink-taxation dept.
A European parliament committee has voted in favour of the Copyright Directive, leaving tech giants like Google, Microsoft and Amazon in the lurch over publication rights. The directive will force online publications to pay a portion of their revenues to publishers, and take on full responsibility for any copyright infringement on the internet.
As a result, any service that allows users to post text, sound, or video for public consumption must also implement an automatic filter to scan for similarities to known copyrighted works, censoring those that match.
The vote passed by the legal affairs committee is likely to be taken as the political body's official line during further EU negotiations next month, unless a new vote is forced by lawmakers appealing the decision.
Julia Reda has more details of the vote
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 22, @01:02AM (1 child)
SN and similar sites will likely have to be blocked in Europe if this bull (typo but I'm keeping it) passes parliament.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 22, @01:03AM
Don't worry, the US and other nations will "harmonize" their copyright rules with Europe's.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 22, @01:02AM (2 children)
Only then can we render the issue moot and end this stupid argument.
Sure wish that what goes in the EU would stay in the EU, but the US will soon impose the same thing.
If we kill the ISP then anybody can serve what they want without breaking any stupid terms of service that only serve to protect the *tech giants*
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 22, @01:07AM (1 child)
If they thought for one second this would survive a first amendment challenge, it would already be here. You won't be seeing something like this in the US anytime soon. Now something else entirely that is also bad, sure but not this.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 22, @01:14AM
Meh. The US government violates the Constitution all the time, and often with approval from our treacherous courts. For example, obscenity laws are a blatant violation of the first amendment, and yet the courts invented the Miller Test out of thin air to justify them. The courts also have an insanely expansive view of the commerce clause to justify the federal drug war and other overreaches. Sometimes the courts make correct rulings, but I just never know what nonsense they're going to approve of next.