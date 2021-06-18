A European parliament committee has voted in favour of the Copyright Directive, leaving tech giants like Google, Microsoft and Amazon in the lurch over publication rights. The directive will force online publications to pay a portion of their revenues to publishers, and take on full responsibility for any copyright infringement on the internet.

As a result, any service that allows users to post text, sound, or video for public consumption must also implement an automatic filter to scan for similarities to known copyrighted works, censoring those that match.

The vote passed by the legal affairs committee is likely to be taken as the political body's official line during further EU negotiations next month, unless a new vote is forced by lawmakers appealing the decision.