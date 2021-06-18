How sick of the lionfish is the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission?

Enough so to offer you up to $5,000 to catch the nasty critters and get them out of Florida waters.

The FWC's Lionfish Removal and Awareness Day Challenge, running through Labor Day on Sept. 3, calls on both recreational and commercial fishermen and women to harvest lionfish and submit photos of the first 25 lionfish.

After the first 25, you have to submit tails for the chance to collect the top prize.

[...] Over the last five years, some dozen South Florida restaurants began serving lionfish on their menus because the delicate, flaky fish, often compared to hogfish and snapper, is a taste treat.