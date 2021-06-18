from the fishing-for-a-solution dept.
Wanted dead, not alive: the lionfish. You can make $5,000 if you get rid of them
How sick of the lionfish is the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission?
Enough so to offer you up to $5,000 to catch the nasty critters and get them out of Florida waters.
The FWC's Lionfish Removal and Awareness Day Challenge, running through Labor Day on Sept. 3, calls on both recreational and commercial fishermen and women to harvest lionfish and submit photos of the first 25 lionfish.
After the first 25, you have to submit tails for the chance to collect the top prize.
[...] Over the last five years, some dozen South Florida restaurants began serving lionfish on their menus because the delicate, flaky fish, often compared to hogfish and snapper, is a taste treat.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by ledow on Friday June 22, @10:30AM (2 children)
Hold on.
You want rid of them.
But they are tasty, edible and readily-available.
Don't just kill them... harvest the damn things and turn them into fish pie (they aren't the prettiest thing to eat, I grant you).
If they were inedible, sure. Cull them, if they are interfering. But if they are edible and in abundance, someone would already be fishing them and selling them on, I'd imagine.
Hell, at one point there were no less than 20 entirely unrelated and dissimilar species of fish being sold as "Cod" for food in the UK and nobody ever noticed.
When you then ramp down to the super-cheap "generic seafood pie", pretty much anything can go.
This is like paying the piper for every bit of cheese he brings you, not rats.
(Score: 1) by Muad'Dave on Friday June 22, @11:15AM
They are incredibly harmful, and very prolific. They want to cull them before they get enough of a foothold to be a commercially viable species. Being tasty is just a bonus for those doing the culling.
It's the same story with feral hogs in much of the southern US.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Friday June 22, @11:28AM
Sorry folks, I'm just not a fan of lionfish -- and don't worry, they will be around long after we are gone.
