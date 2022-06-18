from the gonna-need-a-bigger-net dept.
Astronauts eject UK-led space junk demo mission
A UK-led project to showcase methods to tackle space junk has just been pushed out of the International Space Station.
The RemoveDebris satellite was ejected a short while ago with the help of a robotic arm.
The 100kg craft, built in Guildford, has a net and a harpoon.
These are just two of the multiple ideas currently being considered to snare rogue hardware, some 7,500 tonnes of which is now said to be circling the planet.
Previously: SpaceX Launches CRS-14 Resupply Mission to the ISS
Related Stories
SpaceX has launched CRS-14 to the International Space Station (ISS) using a flight-proven Falcon 9 booster and Dragon capsule. This is the second time that both a flight-proven F9 (from CRS-12) and Dragon (from CRS-8) have been used.
The mission is carrying RemoveDebris, which will test technologies for removing space debris (simulated using two CubeSats) from orbit using a harpoon, net, and dragsail.
The Atmosphere-Space Interaction Monitor (ASIM) is a European Space Agency project to add cameras and sensors to the ISS that will search the upper atmosphere for phenomena such as sprites, jets, and elves, and gamma-ray flashes caused by thunderstorms.
NASA, Tupperware Brands, and Techshot Inc. developed an upgraded system for growing plants in the ISS's "Veggie" facility. The semi-hydroponic Passive Orbital Nutrient Delivery System (PONDS) will ensure that plants (red romaine lettuce, and Mizuna) get just the amount of water that they need. The system is expected to grow tomatoes and peppers in the future.
Material International Space Station Experiments (MISSE) will allow materials experiments to be placed on the outside of the space station, exposed to radiation, temperature swings, and the vacuum of space, serviceable by a robotic arm.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday June 22, @01:43PM
Traditionally the ISS takes the opportunity to boost out of the way, since they have to periodically boost anyways. I suppose... space is really big so the odds of moving from a bad orbit to a worse orbit is incredibly low, but this might be useful somehow if the ISS ended up somewhere worse. Before the ISS is deorbited "whenever" maybe next decade sometime. Which is a whole nother story.
My gut level guess is the ISS is so massive and large and low, that most things it could hit have been swept from orbit, unlike higher orbiting satellites, so this is a technology demonstrator for some kind of futuristic geosync assistant drone.
Note that also traditionally the "Space Community" generally discovers intersecting higher altitude orbits after a satellite explodes on impact, only the low orbit ISS gets real "orbital air traffic control". Probably something more useful than an interceptor would be a cluster of active radar drones.