https://www.npr.org/2018/06/21/606463186/with-billions-at-stake-supreme-court-rules-states-may-tax-online-retailers
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday that states can require retailers to collect and remit sales taxes on out-of-state purchases. The 5-to-4 decision reversed decades-old decisions that protected out-of-state vendors from sales tax obligations unless the vendor had a physical presence in the state.
Those earlier decisions, one half a century ago, the other a quarter-century ago, date back to a time when mail-order sales were relatively small and online sales were all but nonexistent. As the justices acknowledged Thursday, however, the court back then "could not have envisioned" a world in which e-commerce sales have revolutionized the dynamics of the national economy.
Writing for the five-justice majority, Justice Anthony Kennedy said that the previous decisions "were flawed," and in the modern economy, they "create, rather than resolve market distortions." In today's context, he said, the physical presence rule is "an extraordinary imposition by the judiciary on the states' authority to collect taxes and perform critical public functions."
Furthermore, Kennedy said, the previous decisions effectively functioned as a "judicially-created tax shelter" for out-of-state retailers, and put local businesses at a "competitive disadvantage."
The problems with these earlier decisions, Kennedy said, were made "all the more egregious" by technological innovation. "The Internet's prevalence and power have changed the dynamics of the national economy," he wrote in the majority opinion.
[...] The decision was a victory for South Dakota, which, like some other states, has no income tax and relies on sales taxes to fund most of the state's services. Because of dramatic fall-offs in state sales taxes, the state in 2016 enacted a law to test the physical presence rule. Three large online vendors, Wayfair, Newegg, and Overstock, challenged the law in court, and lost on Thursday.
[...] "The chessboard just looks a lot different now," said Stephanie Martz, general counsel for the National Retail Federation, which includes 18,000 businesses large and small. "Now our members are going to be able to figure out how to construct their businesses without worrying about whether putting a distribution center on this side of a state line or that side of the state line will result in a different tax implication."
While the court made clear that the states do not have unlimited power to require sales tax collection, "The court blessed South Dakota's law," said Carl Davis, research director for the Institute of Taxation and Economic policy.
The law specifically protects small businesses from collecting sales taxes if they have less than $100,000 in sales or fewer than 200 transactions in the state. The state also provides sales tax collection software for free for any business that wants it, and using that software immunizes the business from audit liability. Perhaps most importantly, the state law does not permit sales tax collection for past purchases, meaning that businesses don't have to worry about a huge tax bill that they never anticipated.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 22, @07:55PM (4 children)
... present decisions might also be flawed.
A 5–4 split suggests this is not a rock solid position.
Also, the court systems practice rhetoric, not logic.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Friday June 22, @08:08PM (3 children)
Sales tax varies by jurisdiction (city, county, state).
If you sell a widgit to Bob in East McKee's Port how would you know what tax to charge Bob, and where to pay that tax?
In the past there was no source of tax information that covered every tiny town with sales tax, not way to monitor that actual sales that took place, and no way to know where to send the collected tax. The exemption made sense.
Even with a mountain of computers available today, this is a daunting task. No commercial software exists that handles more than a few locations. (Big companies have proprietary system that do this, and the maintenance of these is a nightmare.)
The internet is the only way to make the necessary information available to every seller.
What could POSSIBLY go wrong with that?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 22, @08:21PM
> No commercial software exists that handles more than a few locations.
There will be damned soon! If QuickBooks doesn't do it, maybe one of the payment operations like PayPal or large credit-card processors will step up?
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday June 22, @08:33PM
I do consulting some of which can be sales taxed and in the state I live in, thankfully the state collects all the tax and documents the hell out of it, but you almost need a lawyer to go over the rate info as it is NOT 1:1 with counties, postal addresses, or zip codes.
Over my lifetime the total amount of fines I've accumulated from the DoR is $20 so I guess I'm doing well?
Also you forgot another category of taxation which is "F the tourists" where the tax rate varies by season in some locales.
Amazon collects a big slice of the take, but they do make all your problems go away, and they have AmazonServices and I've considered billing thru them for all sales taxable transactions, although I've never gone to the effort of serious research.
Adding to the fun, some software and IT type stuff is taxable; some is not. Depending how the contract is written up, regardless of the actual work I do, I might owe big brother a couple percent or not. This is also hilarious. If I "service your prewritten software" by rewriting it because its a piece of shit, then I owe sales tax, but if I "write custom software" then its tax free. The language on the contract determines the tax not the physical work done. Also if I provide you a printed tangible copy of the source code that skirts mighty close to tax evasion... here's an attachment to an email is definitely tax free. If you've ever seen contractor-types doing really weird shit like refusing to submit paper documents of their work, well, now you know why.
This may be overly doxy because all states have weird tax laws, but I shit you not, if I do something on spec and try to sell it to someone I didn't know before I wrote it, its sales taxable, but if we have any sort of agreement even as minor as a documented business meeting (like a business lunch with IRS approved dated restaurant receipt?) then custom programming work done for a specific customer is non-taxable.
Its to the point where I have to check state law every time I do something. If I install some back end support stuff that I didn't write to help a customer out, I donno, Putty for SSH, thats taxable, even if everything else I do WRT my personally written software is not taxable. So if you ever wondered why a contractor is like "You install MySQL for me, then I'll touch your server" its all to avoid a tax audit. I'd literally rather help you install some pre-written software for free off the books than have to deal with the tax and audit bullshit if 99.9999% of my work is my own software.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday June 22, @08:35PM
The people who sell you stuff in a brick-and-mortar store (or a multi-location chain) have to figure it out. Why would the internet sellers be excused, just because they cry that it's too hard ? Can't handle it ? stop selling there !
Of course, some jurisdiction may find that websites stop shipping to them because their tax system is too obscure, which would, if politicians were logical, result in them simplifying things for everyone ...
One solution to lessen the pain is to stop being stupid, and follow the rest of the civilized countries in showing the customer tax-included prices, which correspond to the average tax expected to be paid for the product. That removes the real-time requirement, and you can figure out remittances over the next few days/weeks based on actual shipping location. If your business absolutely depends on a +/-2% local discrepancy, you're already in trouble anyway.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 22, @07:58PM
That is, there are other ways to interpret what's going on.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday June 22, @08:05PM (7 children)
One of the benefits of being late is the whole things been hashed out elsewhere.
1) The decision was based on equal punishment, if locals have to pay, remotes should have to pay.
2) However there are two other criteria for taxation which are not being discussed. One is equal representation "no taxation without representation" I have no ability to influence ... South Dakota ... if they have stupid tax policies, yet I'm being farmed for taxes. Kinda like the colonies and Great Britain and tea taxes back in the old days.
3) The other criteria carefully being ignored is if I live in ... Illinois (which I don't, although I visit for business "often"), then the state "deserves" a cut of sales revenue for facilitating the sale via those beautiful roads and professional police supervision and so forth. But I ship some stuff to ... South Dakota, what has SD ever done for me, especially pre-sale? If I use a private carrier like UPS, the government of SD ha done approximately NOTHING to help me, thus deserving no tax revenue. IRL I just got back from a nice business lunch and my state deserves a cut of the restaurant's revenue because the gov provided roads and police and fire coverage and restaurant food inspections mean its unlikely I'll die of food poisoning and the EPA keeps the air clean around the restaurant and all kinds of useful big government things... now I ship some ebay crap to South Dakota, what exactly has SD done for me to facilitate the transaction... nothing? The feds invented the Zip Code decades ago, thats about it? This is mobster style protection money, not fair taxation.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday June 22, @08:13PM (1 child)
Oh and a side dish of previous discussion is the court stated the feds can't tell the states how to apply state taxes.
The feds were applying a common sense rule to all states.
The ruling does not mean states MUST implement stupid laws, it merely means the feds can't stop states from implementing stupid laws.
You KNOW what poorly governed states like CA or IL or NY will do, vs intelligently governed states, now that the feds leash is off. So the real effect long term is likely to be increased rate of capital flight and job loss in nanny / leftist states. And that's where most of the politicization comes into play in the discussion. IL will be declaring bankruptcy "soon" regardless what they do for a variety of interesting demographic reasons, and the auditors will not permit them not to tax the hell out of any victims left in IL, so expect massive economic growth in neighboring states, and thats where the discussion turns into boring bashing politics. The usual suspects doing boosterism for C(r)ook county and Skokie vs the usual suspects doing boosterism for Milwaukee or Lake Geneva or whatever.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Friday June 22, @08:40PM
Well there are constitutionally mandated ways whereby the Feds can tell the state how to apply taxes. Article 1, section 10 for example.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 22, @08:26PM
Which is older--mail-ordering or local sales tax?
Mail order (pre-internet) has been going on for a good while, the Sears catalog used to deliver to the local railroad depot before there were were interstate roads.
Any guesses if the big mail order companies lobbied for this type of sales tax "exemption", way back when?
(Score: 2) by Alfred on Friday June 22, @08:34PM (1 child)
But then I think a little it sounds more like a tariff than a sales tax really. And can I argue I am being taxed if I don't cut a check to the state? On any receipt there is a line item for sales tax but I am still paying the vendor, not the state. The vendor pays the taxes later, it is still an indirect tax upon me though. In that normal sales tax that line item is really more of a "sorry customer, the state requires me to rape you this way so don't blame me" line item. It just depends on where you want to say who is responsible for what transaction so they can take credit for being taxed.
Yeah I wouldn't want to live in Illinois either.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Friday June 22, @08:48PM
Several states already demand taxes on things purchased out of state. See https://dor.wa.gov/find-taxes-rates/use-tax [wa.gov]
Buy a lamp in Oregon: Pay Washington when you bring it home to Seattle.
Buy a Desk from your Neighbor in Seattle, take it across the hall to your apartment: Pay the state of Washington a use tax.
Of course everybody ignores it, but its on the books. Register your car as you move into the state? Oh, you have to pay a use tax too. That one you can't escape.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Friday June 22, @08:35PM
Both States (and, arguably, some of the in-between states as well) have done about the same to enable your sale.
However no state or city justifies taxes based on services they provide. They don't need to. They can tax absolutely anything they want.
Same is true of the small communities in which buyer and seller are located. Its not just STATE taxes, its also about LOCAL sales tax.
The exemption was purely of practical basis in the past, as I've posted elsewhere in this thread. Both ends see a taxable event.
But the seller can't be expected to know rates and rules of all tax jurisdictions.
Part of the original reasoning for such exemptions goes back to Article I, Section 10, clause 2 [wikipedia.org] of the United States Constitution, which limited the imposition of taxes upon the exports of one state by another state. However, there is no language or history defining exactly what Exports mean. The courts way back in the past applied the prohibition to all sales between states as well as exports.
Only later (the 1960s did they suddenly decide it only referred to EXPORTS from the US to a foreign country, (which from an interior state would necessarily have to flow through another state).
However that interpretation made no sense at the time the constitution was written because there were no land-locked states at that time. Clearly the framers meant that tariffs and taxes could not be imposed at state borders upon the exports from other states to the taxing state.
If such were imposed for inspection of cargo purposes, the money was to flow to the US Treasury, and not the taxing state. The wiki article explains the evolution of this clause over a hundred years. There were ties to slavery issues as well. Historically it has been ignored, as the issue never really arose.
States and cities tax sales. It never mattered where the buyer lived until now. But now Both ends want to impose taxes on the same sale.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday June 22, @08:43PM
> If I use a private carrier like UPS, the government of SD ha done approximately NOTHING to help me
Are you shipping to a person who has water/electricity/internet, using a carrier which uses an airport, storage facility, and local roads ?
Maybe, just maybe, some of those actors paid less tax than the state needs to maintain this infrastructure they use (as low taxes or tax breaks), based on the idea that whatever they buy will be taxed to maintain the infrastructure that allows the sale to happen. Maybe. Hypothetically. In a non-narrow-minded world not too far from you, it has been known to happen.
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Friday June 22, @08:26PM (3 children)
So much stupidity here. Having to agree with a minority opinion by Roberts and three of the morons on the court. ARGH!
The big e-retailers all supported this. It is another example of big business happy to get in bed with big government to squash competition. Of course this is going to be a frickin' disaster. Anyone with half a brain can see multiple ways this is going to fail.
1. How the heck does a smaller retailer even know what tax each product sold should have applied? The rules vary wildly by jurisdiction. We will end up with a similar situation to accounting where all accounting software pretty much has to run on Windows because the one "in bed with the government" vendor selling access to updated payroll tables and forms is on that platform. A couple of firms with deep government connections will spring up to "solve" this problem for e-commerce... for a "small fee."
2. It won't stop online, the exact same logic will be quickly applied to brick stores as well, especially once systems are in place to semi-efficiently remit sales taxes back to the taxpayer's home taxing authority. How many NJ residents shop in NYC? How long until New Jersey gets the idea it can claw back sales tax? Then New York will, rightly, complain that those taxes maintain the infrastructure those shoppers are using. They will, again rightly, argue that they deserve to keep that money to maintain the city those shoppers prefer to do business in. But unless the court is willing to do another unprincipled exception the clear logic of this decision is not disputable. Sales taxes are a tax levied on the shopper and must be collected by the merchant and paid to the shopper's home territory.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 22, @08:31PM (2 children)
It'll be a web app, ad supported. Maybe you go to eBay or PayPal to figure the tax to any particular address. Google could add it to their maps.
No need to get all excited.
(Score: 2) by Alfred on Friday June 22, @08:39PM
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Friday June 22, @08:44PM
You have to know WHAT you are shipping WHERE on behalf of WHO and WHEN it is ordered and WHEN and WHERE it is probably delivered. Sales taxes vary wildly based on what is sold, how it is sold, etc. Buy a 2L bottle of cola and pay one rate, buy a fountain drink and pay another, get it with a meal and pay a third rate. Many places exempt items like food from some/all sales tax, but sometimes not if it packaged or sold for "immediate consumption. So having a box delivered would be one tax rate, 1HR delivery can trigger a different rate. Some jurisdictions have tax holidays on school supplies during "back to school" season, there are calls to make "feminine hygiene" products tax exempt, other products have special surtaxes, like the "soda taxes" becoming popular in Blue Hells. The list of special taxes and exemptions is as limitless as the ever growing list of genders because it all springs from the diseased mind of the same Progs.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 22, @08:49PM
Just got an email from eBay about this decision -- with a pointer to a petition they are sponsoring:
