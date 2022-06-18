from the something-that-kills-something-might-be-bad-for-you dept.
In the first trial of its kind, a Californian dying of cancer is suing US agrochemical giant Monsanto, claiming its popular herbicide Roundup caused his disease—a case that could have sweeping ramifications.
The stakes are high for Monsanto, which could face massive losses should it have to pay out damages over the product, whose main ingredient is glyphosate, a substance which some say is dangerously carcinogenic.
Dewayne Johnson, a 46-year-old father of two, says he is sick because of contact with Roundup, which he used for two years from 2012 as a groundskeeper for the Benicia school district near San Francisco, his lawyer Timothy Litzenburg told AFP.
Thousands of lawsuits targeting Monsanto are currently proceeding through the US court system, according to American media.
Litzenburg says he represents hundreds of people who also say they are victims of glyphosate.
Whether the substance causes cancer has been the source of endless debate among government regulators, health experts and lawyers.
"A major part of that job was spraying Roundup or Ranger Pro (a similar Monsanto product)... He sprayed it 20 to 40 times per year, sometimes hundreds of gallons at a time on the school properties," Litzenburg said.
In 2014, Johnson was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a cancer that affects white blood cells. Two years later, and no longer able to work, he filed suit against Monsanto, which he accuses of hiding its product's dangers.
"His case has been expedited because he currently has only a few months to live," his lawyer said.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by ilPapa on Friday June 22, @11:07PM (3 children)
If Monsanto is destroyed, it can only be a good thing for the world. This would be a good time for it to happen, because the President of the United States says we're at full employment, so all the Monsanto workers will be able to find new jobs as ICE agents.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 22, @11:10PM
1. Destroy Roundup
2. Full speed ahead with population control
3. ???
4. Elysium
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Friday June 22, @11:32PM (1 child)
Monsanto makes a ton of different products. The destruction of Monsanto would have a global effect for a period of time until the next company comes along to fill the void. The effects of it would not be too terrible for us here in the US, we could find other ways to get past crop failures and reductions in yield. 2015 had some 140 billion in agriculture exports. I don't know the percentage of farming in the US that relies on Monsanto products but according to Fake News CNN the yields from Organic are some 25% lower than "conventional" farming. I am sure Americans could afford the increases in costs, but what about the places that rely on our agg exports for their survival?
https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/the-countries-importing-the-most-food-in-the-world.html [worldatlas.com]
Countries unable to produce enough food
I for one am not for starving Africans. I am no fan of Monsanto but we need to give the devil his due. Africa in particular has population growth far beyond their ability to produce and it looks to be getting worse, companies like Monsanto will be the only answer to that without some sort of legitimate non-evil competitor entering the market.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday June 22, @11:49PM
I find it politically fascinating that the right is presented as the ultimate enemy of brown people. But the right doesn't actually do anything wrong, they just get bad PR for not saying nice things.
Its mostly leftists who want brown people to starve, they're really devoted to increasing the number of dead brown people, yet they get a free pass on genocide because they say nice things.
Its kinda like abortion, leftists have killed millions of black kids, but they get a free pass because they're so "enlightened". Its people who think BLM is stupid who are presented as the real danger, but ignore the piles of dead black babies in the background, LOL.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Friday June 22, @11:22PM
Glyphosate has been studied by just about everybody, and nobody has proven a cancer risk. Even if the initial Monsanto tests were rushed, everyone plus Dog has done all sorts of tests, including direct exposure to the spray.
At this point even the EU thinks its safe.
So he has a pretty steep scientific hill to climb.
By the way, Monsanto is no more. Bayer bought them.
https://qz.com/1297749/the-end-of-the-monsanto-brand-bayer-pharmaceuticals-is-dropping-the-name-monsanto/ [qz.com]
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday June 22, @11:42PM
Who? Not any unbiased scientist, that's for sure.
There are a couple issues:
1) Theres a difference between same dose rates and insane. You shouldn't bathe in that stuff nor drink it 50:50 with your drinking water. That does not imply its bad or dangerous; A quart or two of water is necessary for life, try drinking 100 quarts and you will literally die. That does not imply water is toxic.
2) Its not even remotely the main ingredient, its the "active ingredient". A sprayer of roundup is like 99% "stuff that aint glyphosate" which is intended to buffer and preserve the glyphosate which is chemically delicate and not long lived... normally. I don't know what the hell is in roundup and it may very well cause cancer. I hope they're not using raw benzene for example. I wouldn't worry about the 1% glyphosate in the sprayer of roundup; I'd worry about the WTF is the 99% inactive ingredient. It smells, thats for sure.
Its kinda like a vitamin tablet thats mostly sucrose plus like 5 mg of zinc or WTF. Now, if you made a tablet that contains 5 mg of zinc and a gram of pure cyanide, and that cyanide killed the user, that doesn't magically prove zinc kills people. Also if you make perfectly normal aspirin tablets and they work perfectly well at normal doses, it can also be true that the user dies horribly if they take the entire bottle at once. That isn't much of a good argument for banning aspirin.
People are also extremely careful not to discuss the side effects of banning glyphosate... its not like the worlds farmers are going to throw their hands in the air and give up farming and become app developers and we'll all live off self caught rats and cockroaches. There are replacements, some much more dangerous. So ... lets say glyphosate killed 1000 people a year. I don't think it does, but lets say it does for the sake of the argument. Thats great, now we can replace it with the second best that we know kills 2000 per year and costs twice as much. I'm just saying, the usual two minutes hate against glyphosate usually have no game plan. OK we all hate it for two minutes... then what? Who decides who dies of starvation? Who can't afford food anymore, gets to grow up stunted? Crickets, you say?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 22, @11:43PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 22, @11:47PM
Dateline May 15, 2016:
