Pocket Casts, the incredibly popular podcast application, announced today that it is opening up a public beta program for Android users. This will allow any interested user access to the app's newest features, with the caveat that builds might be broken or unstable. If you'd like to sign up for the public beta on Android, you can do so at this Google Play link.

[...] It's likely not a coincidence that this announcement comes on the heels of Google's introduction of its own app, called Google Podcasts.