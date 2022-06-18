from the there's-another-app-for-that dept.
Google Podcasts App Launches, Years After It Canceled a Similar App
Google Podcasts is all about suggesting new shows
Google has officially entered into the podcatching space with a new Android-only app called Google Podcasts.
The app has the typical sorts of offerings when it comes to the more furnished dedicated podcatching apps out there such as a mosaic of top choices, a trending section and search. Google Podcasts syncs across all devices from Google Home to Android phones and tablets, letting users continue from where they left [off]. Specific to Google is a suggestion feature powered by Google Assistant that will proffer other shows in the same genre or on the same network.
Two competitors are Apple Podcasts and Pocket Casts.
See also: Making sense of Google's podcast flip-flop, which discusses the ill-fated Google Listen.
Pocket Casts
Suddenly, the podcast management/discovery competition heats up:
Pocket Casts, the incredibly popular podcast application, announced today that it is opening up a public beta program for Android users. This will allow any interested user access to the app's newest features, with the caveat that builds might be broken or unstable. If you'd like to sign up for the public beta on Android, you can do so at this Google Play link.
[...] It's likely not a coincidence that this announcement comes on the heels of Google's introduction of its own app, called Google Podcasts.
Pocket Casts acquired by NPR, other public radio stations, and This American Life
Pocket Casts, widely considered to be one of the best mobile apps for podcast listening, has been acquired by a collective group that includes NPR, WNYC Studios, WBEZ Chicago, and This American Life. "This unprecedented collaboration furthers public radio's leading role as an innovator in audio discovery and distribution, while ensuring the continued support and growth of one of the most popular listening platforms on the market," the companies said in a press release announcing the news. That team of stations and podcast producers are responsible for some of the format's biggest hits like This American Life (duh), Serial, Radiolab, and Planet Money.
Moving forward, Pocket Casts will operate as a joint venture between the new owners. Philip Simpson and Russell Ivanovic, who formed Shifty Jelly (Pocket Cast's developer) in 2008, will have unspecified "leadership roles." The existing staff and development team is staying put. Owen Grover, a veteran of iHeartRadio / Clear Channel, has been named as Pocket Cast's CEO. NPR's apps including NPR One will remain in development.
