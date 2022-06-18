from the cost-of-making-money dept.
One of Canada's largest utilities is planning to make blockchain companies bid for access to electricity.
Hydro Quebec says it will set aside a 500MW block of power that will be reserved for companies that are "using cryptography as applied to blockchain technology." Access to that block will be subject to a bidding process and companies that want to operate their servers and miners will be required to make bids in order to get power.
The starting rate for the bids will be an increase of 1 cent per kilowatt hour above the current price.
The move is an effort by Hydro Quebec to get a handle on an explosion of blockchain related activity (read: cryptocoin mining) that has caused a power crunch in Quebec. The company said earlier this month that it needed to take emergency measures to limit consumption and that "demand exceeds Hydro-Québec’s short and medium-term capacity."
The process will not just be based on how much money companies are willing to spend. Hydro Quebec says it will also consider job implications in the bids, and companies that plan to hire people in Quebec and deliver higher paying jobs (calculated in payroll per MW) will get higher consideration.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 23, @10:03AM
About ten years ago, the whole world was on the hot seat over an "energy crisis" and "peak oil".
And they sounded SO convincing! Even Warren Buffett and the President of the United States were issuing grave warnings over it.
I fell for it. Even to the point of having financial advisors tell me outright the President, even though he was an oil man, was full of bullshit.
Now, we seem to have energy to burn. Way too much of it. Even to the point of wasting it to generate "proof of waste".
I guess it has become crystal clear that politicians are not to be listened to much when we have something like this happen.
Something like this happen, we just have to get the politician to sign the paper to allow the problem to go away.
If we are going to use energy, I at least want something made using it.