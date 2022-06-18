from the unfortunate dept.
According to this article on MSN:
Police in Tempe, Arizona said evidence showed the "safety" driver behind the wheel of a self-driving Uber was distracted and streaming a television show on her phone right up until about the time of a fatal accident in March, deeming the crash that rocked the nascent industry "entirely avoidable."
A 318-page report from the Tempe Police Department, released late on Thursday in response to a public records request, said the driver, Rafaela Vasquez, repeatedly looked down and not at the road, glancing up just a half second before the car hit 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg, who was crossing the street at night.
According to the report, Vasquez could face charges of vehicle manslaughter. Police said that, based on testing, the crash was "deemed entirely avoidable" if Vasquez had been paying attention.
Police obtained records from Hulu, an online service for streaming television shows and movies, which showed Vasquez's account was playing the television talent show "The Voice" the night of the crash for about 42 minutes, ending at 9:59 p.m., which "coincides with the approximate time of the collision," the report says.
It is not clear if Vasquez will be charged, and police submitted their findings to county prosecutors, who will make the determination.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Saturday June 23, @03:51PM (8 children)
No, not just rhetoric. This driver was paid to be where he is. That makes Vasquez a "professional". It was her professional duty to ensure that the car operated in a safe manner. She had no less responsibility than a truck driver hauling 40,000 pounds of groceries, or hazardous material, or even explosives, through town.
This driver needs to be held up as an example. One example for professional drivers, and a secondary example for the average idiot on the highway. PAY ATTENTION TO THE ROAD!!
Maybe in 20 years, or 100 years, or sometime, robots and computers will be smarter, maybe even intelligent, to the point that no person should ever override the judgement of the computer. That day is not here. That makes YOU, THE DRIVER, responsible.
Dereliction of duty, reckless endangerment, wrongful death, manslaughter - and I'm sure the "big truck specialist" lawyers can come up with a helluva lot more.
Burn her.
Hawking believes that alien life forms will likely be simple and primitive, or, as they’re known on Earth, Democrats.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by frojack on Saturday June 23, @04:33PM (6 children)
On the other hand, it was a self driving car.
If self driving car companies are going to hand off control (and culpability) to humans when the car is already in an emergency, then they serve not value, and should be outlawed.
There is already information that the car was programmed incorrectly by uber, then handed to an employee who was told it was self driving.
You can't have it both ways.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by DrkShadow on Saturday June 23, @04:46PM
The only thing it makes sense to have told the driver is that this car is in testing, will make mistakes, and you, the driver, are there to assure that a mistake by this car doesn't lead to something catastrophic. You're expected to minimize liability and be able to mitigate any and all errors should they happen.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Saturday June 23, @04:46PM (1 child)
He was a test driver. The whole reason he was employed was because the self-driving car is still in development and therefore not yet assumed to be safe for unsupervised operation. It was his job to prevent accidents like this.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Saturday June 23, @04:49PM
I know its all the rage these days to be gender fluid, but the police said the safety driver was a she.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday June 23, @04:49PM
The whole point is - there is no such thing as a "self driving car". Not yet. Every thing that I have read, to date, stipulates that the "autopilot" or whatever may fail at any time, and that the driver should be ready to take over. And, in this particular case, the driver was hired as a "safety" backup.
You don't get to use alpha software in mission critical situations, yawn, and go to sleep, allowing that alpha software to run amuk. The purpose of that safety driver is to help "evolve" that software into a beta state, while at the same time, ensuring that the alpha didn't kill anyone.
Hawking believes that alien life forms will likely be simple and primitive, or, as they’re known on Earth, Democrats.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by SomeGuy on Saturday June 23, @04:50PM (1 child)
"programmed incorrectly"?
I laugh at the idea that such a complex system could ever be programed absolutely "correctly". Most modern software is subject to weekly updates that fix a constant barrage of security issues, bugs, and may at any time introduce sloppy random buggy new mis-features at some manager's whim. Especially if your vendor decides to drop support for a car after two years or so but people keep driving them anyway.
I personally don't even believe "self driving" cars can even become a reality until people change the way they think of roads and "driving". By necessity, roads must be thought of more like railroad tracks. If you run out on to a railroad track and get run over, then who's fault is it likely to be?
Until "self driving", one way or the other, really becomes self driving enough that people actually CAN sit back and watch TV then it should not ever, ever be called "self driving".
(Score: 2) by frojack on Saturday June 23, @05:00PM
Nothing can be. However, make light of that as you may, you can't escape this:
http://money.cnn.com/2018/05/24/technology/uber-arizona-self-driving-report/index.html [cnn.com]
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Saturday June 23, @05:09PM
Chill on the Personal Responsibility cult for a sec, bro.
The self-driving software blew it. Had it detected the pedestrian, then it wouldn't have mattered what the human was doing. Further, is not the human present to take over if the software gets confused and sounds an alarm?
Next, the pedestrian was jaywalking. She was not in a crosswalk. And it was dark. The article doesn't say if she was wearing bright colors, but it does say she was homeless so I think it likely she was in dingy, dull, dirty clothes. Her bike should have had reflectors on it at the least, but if the bike is not well maintained, reflectors would certainly be regarded as an unnecessary luxury. Quite possible the accident would have happened even if the driver had been paying attention.
Another party to blame is society, for several things. First, why was that pedestrian homeless? If she had mental problems, she should have been getting help for that.
Should the pedestrian have looked both ways and seen the car coming? Being homeless in America might have made her depressed and reckless to a suicidal degree, and she might not have cared much. America is especially vicious about shaming the downtrodden. Apt to assume it's your fault that you're homeless, think of you as a loser, and treat you with disgust and contempt. After all, we have this Prosperity Gospel idea that says the poor must have sinned. They deserve being poor; God is punishing them with poverty. No Christian Charity there, nope!
Third, America has had such a long love affair with the car that we have neglected pedestrians. Walking is sooo low class. The neglect is especially severe in southerly states such as Arizona, and that's because A/C first became widely available in the 1950s, at the peak of the automobile transportation era, when society was trying drive-in everything-- theaters, restaurants, and who knows what else. Before A/C, the south was much more lightly settled. People didn't want to put up with the summer heat. So all that growth in the south happened when the car was king. It's a total pain to get anywhere on foot in most US cities, especially southern ones. Lot of bridges were built without a sidewalk. Adds very little cost to make a bridge wider by the width of a walkway. Public transportation is spotty. Thankfully, there's more awareness now, and things are improving for pedestrians.
So, yeah, lots of blame to go around.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 23, @05:11PM
Bear in mind that you are asking something VERY DIFFICULT, NIGH IMPOSSIBLE of the test driver: stay alert at all times, even to the point of instant reaction, while doing absolutely nothing 99% of the rest of the time.
I agree she should not have streamed a movie, but the human mind must have something to do other than be on high vigilance for hours at a time. Ironically, driving the car would have given her something to do and would have engaged her with her environment to where the collision would probably not have happened. You can't let the car drive itself and yet be simultaneously responsible for driving it yourself at a moment's notice. You are either driving the car or you are not. I know this woman was a tester, but this fundamental problem would still exist in production. Anything less than a car that totally takes care of itself in "self"-driving mode is unacceptable.