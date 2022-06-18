from the systemd dept.
If you've been trying to keep Microsoft's forced updates and upgrades off your machine, your job just got harder. With KB 4056254, we now have a new Win10 Update Facilitation Service joining its comrade-in-arms Update Assistant V2 to ensure no patch gets blocked.
You can look at the new KB 4056254 Win10 Update Facilitation Service and the re-emergence of Win10 Update Assistant V2 from two different perspectives. On the one hand, you have those poor hapless Win10 users who accidentally munged Windows Update. On the other hand, you have folks with bazookas and flamethrowers who want to keep some semblance of control over updating their machines.
Both groups now face two different Microsoft initiatives to reset Windows Update.
[...] Seems, from April to June 2018, some savvy Win 10 users have found new ways to disable or block Windows Update. So, M$ has to come out with KB4056254 to "neutralize" their efforts. It's like a cat-and-mouse game.
Which seems to me like the core of the matter. It's not nice to mess with Mother Microsoft's patching schemes, so you're going to get a few new services running in the background to whop your system upside the head if you dare to block patches.
Sources:
Win10 Update Facilitation Service joins Update Assistant V2 to make sure you get patched | Computerworld
Watch out: Win10 Update Facilitation as a Service and a new push for the Update Assistant | AskWoody
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 23, @05:59PM
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Saturday June 23, @06:13PM
Welp. That does it. I'm sticking with Windows 95. Try and update THAT, suckers! :P
(Score: 4, Interesting) by KilroySmith on Saturday June 23, @06:17PM (1 child)
I've installed Microsoft OS's from DOS 2.11a onwards. I've been a lifetime Windows user since Windows 3.10. But in the last couple years, I feel like I'm battling Microsoft for control of my machine - it's like fighting persistent malware, every time you clean it off a machine, it pops back up. My work laptop runs Windows 10, and it really doesn't impress me - it's less stable than Windows 7 was, as is the latest version of Office.
My current computer is getting a bit long in the tooth, so when I build a new one later this year (after GPU prices fall), I'm going to make a concerted effort to use Linux and LibreOffice and convert my family over, with a Windows in a VM in case I get stuck. At home, there are few native applications we use anymore, so it shouldn't be a big problem. If I can make it work well enough, my next job will be moving teams of developers off Windows - because I'm tired of using Unix applications ported to Windows that barely work.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 23, @06:53PM
Yeah, MS used to be the soulless agnostic corporation that let you do whatever you wanted with your machine. It was just a platform. Now its another walled garden with minicams in all the trees.
(Score: 2) by rylyeh on Saturday June 23, @06:47PM
Ahhh, yes...
Using Linux, I can control all my updates and roll-back easily.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Saturday June 23, @06:51PM
The saddest thing about all this is that Windows users have been subject to a multi-decade scheme to train them away from the ability to choose, to even know that they can choose. Training them to captivity in their software, which is in everything now, trains them to every other kind of captivity. It's tragic, especially when we're at a historical moment when technology has opened more avenues to freedom and empowerment than have ever existed before.
Open Source has come a long, long way from its inception. There are so many shades of choice and customization to choose from that you don't have to be an expert at all to take advantage of. Others have already created entire menus to suit each taste. Me, I run Debian-variants with lightweight desktops like XFCE and LXDE because I like things more bare bones and snappy. Others like 3D animation, effects, and many, many other flavors. You can even run different boot loaders and so on, if you want, if you are that technical.
Even as a business, subjecting your productivity to somebody else's revenue curve like MS does its customers is stupid. It's just stupid.
Washington DC delenda est.